Leeds United have been linked with Graham Potter in their search for a new manager.

According to Mail Online, the Whites are expecting to move on from Sam Allardyce this summer and Potter is among the names on their radar.

Can Leeds United get Graham Potter?

Alfie Burns

It would obviously be a very good appointment, it just feels so unrealistic.

Potter’s Brighton reputation should still outweigh what went on at Chelsea in the last season, and you’d expect that, when a decent Premier League job comes up at the start of next season, he’s in the mix for it. That is, of course, if he’s not rocked up at Tottenham over the summer.

Leeds can be ambitious looking for an appointment and there’s no harm in trying to tempt Potter back to the city.

If they can get their house in order they’ll be a good project for an ambitious coach. It just doesn’t feel right to me that Potter will be stepping back into the EFL for his next step.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

I don't think you'd get much argument about Graham Potter being an excellent appointment for Leeds United.

However, I would be amazed if Potter dropped down to the Championship.

Potter did excellently at Brighton, earning himself the chance to take the Chelsea job last season.

Although things did not work out at Stamford Bridge, I still think that Potter is deserving of a Premier League job.

Of course, the stature of Leeds could attract Potter and lure him into dropping down a division, but he is certainly a manager that belongs in the top flight.

Ned Holmes

This would be a brilliant appointment for Leeds United but I just can't see it happening.

Graham Potter's spell at Chelsea was very disappointing but I don't think his stock has dropped far enough to mean he needs to take a Championship job - particularly one at a club in such flux.

From the players to the boardroom, there is lots of uncertainty at Leeds right now and I'm not sure taking on that sort of challenge will appeal to Potter.

It seems as though he's taken a well-deserved break after the Chelsea debacle and he's surely better off waiting for heads to roll in the Premier League next season.

He should be high on top flight clubs' lists at that point so I can't see him popping up at Elland Road, as impressive an appointment as it would be.