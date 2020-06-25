‘I would be a little concerned if I was a Burnley fan’ – EFL boss touted as potential Dyche replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is a candidate to replace Sean Dyche at Burnley, with the Premier League boss’ future looking in serious doubt.

According to the Daily Mail, Dyche and the Burnley board are at odds, which could lead to his exit. In that eventuality, Johnson is on the list of possible replacements.

So, is the 39-year-old ready for the Premier League and Burnley?

Our writers discuss…

Ned Holmes

I think the proof will be in the pudding for Johnson but despite the good job he’s done with the Robins, I would be a little concerned if I was a Burnley fan if I’m honest.

Having kept a very close eye on the City boss’ work at Ashton Gate over the past few years, his “streaky Johnson” tendencies are what would be worrying to me about him taking charge at Turf Moor.

The Premier League is very unforgiving and it’s sometimes easy to forget what a good job Sean Dyche has done at Burnley, you do worry what a long losing run under Johnson could mean for their top flight status.

That said, the job he has done at Ashton Gate has to be commended – having taken them from a relegation-threatened side to one that is flirting with a play-off finish.

He’s done that while constantly losing his best players, many of whom for big transfer fees, which is likely very attractive to the Burnley chairman.

I’d like to see him given a chance but I think there’s a chance it could go wrong.

George Dagless

I’d think carefully if I was making the decision at Burnley.

If Sean Dyche comes in, who can realistically come in and do as good a job or even take them further?

Eddie Howe tried it and got his hands burned before going back to Bournemouth, and I think that would be the risk with Johnson too.

I think he’s a modern, forward-thinking coach with plenty of good ideas and tactics but he’s a novice when it comes to Premier League management and Bristol City are still no way near guaranteed a play-off place this season.

He’d surely be open to the chance of managing in the Premier League but I think it’s a job that you’d have to really think carefully about taking and I think it’s one that would need someone with at least top-flight experience as I’d expect there to be a drop-off at the Clarets if Dyche did leave, such is the job he has done there.

Sam Rourke

It’s a tough one for me.

Johnson is a bright, young manager who has utilised innovative ideas to get Bristol City competing in the higher echelons of the Championship table.

His tactical nous is to be admired and he’s got the Robins playing some excellent, balanced football.

However, the jump to the Premier League is sizeable and he’d be expected to hit the ground running at Burnley.

The job that Sean Dyche has done at the Clarets has been superb, so it’d be a tough gig to follow, but everyone needs a chance to showcase their ability and Johnson has shown he has several standout attributes for his age.

I do think sooner rather than later, we will see Johnson in the top-flight.