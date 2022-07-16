“I would assume” Pundit shares thoughts on valuation of Sheffield United star following recent eight-figure bid

The immediate future of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge remains to be seen, with Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom keen to keep hold of the talented 24-year-old.

Bundesliga club Werder Bremen have already been knocked back in their attempt to sign the midfielder, with a reported £17.9 million bid reportedly being tabled.

Leeds United have also shown interest in Berge this summer, as per Dean Jones’ Give Me Sport column, as it remains to be seen how this situation progresses.

Speaking to Football League World about the 24-year-old’s situation and the kind of price the Blades will start to consider selling at, Carlton Palmer said: “When they signed him, they put that release clause in – 35 million.

“But they’ll want to recoup the 22 million that they paid for him. So you know, I would assume that Werder Bremen will come back. If you’ve made an offer at 17.9 million, you’ll at least go to 20 million.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Sheffield United facts?

1 of 25 Sheffield United were founded over 150 years ago Real Fake

“And, I think if they get to 20 million then I think Sheffield United will start having a look at that one.”

The verdict

A midfielder who possesses lots of talents and incredibly high potential, it is no surprise that interest from the top tiers has already surfaced.

A player who can hold the midfield, or play more advanced as a number 10, should the Blades keep hold of him for the upcoming campaign, he is likely to be vitally important once more.

Jones indicated that the Whites were considering Berge as a Kalvin Phillips replacement, and given the 26-year-old’s departure, for a handsome enough fee, the Whites could be preparing to step up their interest and test Sheffield United’s resolve.

Possessing Premier League quality, it would be no surprise to see further interest surface this summer.