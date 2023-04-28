Tony Mowbray has admitted that he is open to Joe Gelhardt returning to Sunderland next season.

The forward has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at the Stadium of Light from Leeds United.

During that time, Gelhardt has made 16 appearances in the league, including 14 starts.

Should Sunderland look to re-sign Joe Gelhardt this summer?

The striker has contributed three goals and two assists, aiding the club’s push for a play-off place.

Mowbray opened up on the possibility of re-signing the 20-year-old this summer.

It remains to be seen what Leeds have planned for the forward upon his return to the club at the end of the season.

However, the Sunderland boss has claimed that he would like the club to look into bringing Gelhardt back into the fold if possible.

"If it [bringing back Gelhardt] was a possibility it's something ... but there are a lot of things in the way," said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

"I would assume that young Gelhardt would want to go back to his parent club, wherever they're going, and play games, get a feel - the kid doesn't even know what league they're going to be in at this moment, when you look at the bottom of the Premier League.

"We all like him.

"For next year, that's Leeds' call and the player's call, but I've enjoyed working with him because as we all see, there have been days when it hasn't gone to plan for him, but he's still worked and chased and fought, and you can never knock a player who does that for you."

Sunderland face a big promotion clash this weekend when they face Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats are currently sixth in the table, so a victory could help ensure their place inside the play-offs.

How has Joe Gelhardt got on at Sunderland?

Gelhardt had a slow start to life at Sunderland, but has seen an improved run of performances in the side in recent weeks.

He could prove crucial in helping the team’s promotion bid given the lack of strong alternatives up front in the squad.

His Leeds future will likely be determined by how the Premier League side fares in their relegation battle.

With so much uncertainty still remaining over the league status of both Leeds and Sunderland, it remains to be seen what the likeliest outcome will be in the future of Gelhardt.