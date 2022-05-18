“I would assume” – Carlton Palmer assesses immediate future of West Brom starlet

West Brom will be looking to put the disappointment of the 2021/22 campaign behind them and return stronger when the new Championship season gets underway.

The Baggies, who started the term strongly, eventually settled for 10th place, finishing eight points below Luton Town in sixth.

Whilst this summer will be used to add more quality to the squad, Steve Bruce will also the readiness within the production line, with 19-year-old Caleb Taylor someone who the Baggies boss has said he will run the rule over this summer amidst League One and League Two interest

Assessing how Taylor’s situation may play out, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “Well, at 19 now, you need to be playing regular first team football, so obviously, Steve says he’s gonna run the rule over him, he’s a talented young player.

“And I would assume that if Steve doesn’t see him as immediately part of the first team plans that he would send him out (on) loan with a recall clause.”

The verdict

Certainly impressing with the club’s U23s, it is no surprise that Bruce is a fan and is set to monitor him during the upcoming pre-season.

However, stepping up from developmental football to the rigours of the top end of the Championship seems monumental at this stage.

Of course, all will depend on how he fares up during pre-season but a League One loan move, where a recall clause is inserted would appear to be the best option if the clubs have plans to integrate him into the first-team squad at West Brom relatively soon.

However, he now has a couple of months to prove himself in front of the Baggies’ first-team coaching staff, with a spot in the senior squad within the realms of possibility.