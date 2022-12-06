“I would assume” – Carlton Palmer addresses Sheffield Wednesday player’s immediate future amidst Hearts interest

Hearts are considering a January transfer swoop for Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson, as per a report from Football Scotland.

Paterson has been restricted to just 432 minutes of League One action thus far this season, with the Scotsman managing just four league starts.

Paterson started his playing career with the Scottish club before a move to Cardiff City was sanctioned in 2017, with Paterson making over 150 appearances during his time at Tynecastle.

Sharing his thoughts on the versatile Owls man amidst this interest coming from north of the border, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, he’s played 19 games whether he’s come off the bench or he’s been involved from the start. He’s very good for Sheffield Wednesday in terms of his versatility but he is out of contract at the end of the season.

“Obviously, it’s his former club so it’s a difficult one. I wouldn’t assume that Sheffield Wednesday would allow him out given their injury situation.

“They will likely let him go on a free at the end of the season. I think they’ll wait until the end of the season, because if they’re in the Championship, he may become surplus to requirements.

“So I can’t imagine that they will let him out unless they’ve got to let him out to bring somebody else in.”

The verdict

Paterson has seen his game time decrease at Hillsborough this season after a strong summer from the Owls, however, as Palmer alludes to, he has still been called upon a lot.

A player that certainly adds versatility, he is also good for the changing room as the Owls continue to chase down promotion back to the Championship.

It does seem like a deal that will be more likely to happen in the summer, as Paterson will be available for a free for Hearts, whilst he will keep competition levels high at Hillsborough until the end of the campaign.

Should the Owls look to bolster their attacking options further during January, then that could pave a more immediate departure.