This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall have hit a strong run of form in the weeks leading into the November international break.

Neil Harris’ side have climbed the Championship table and now find themselves in the mix for a play-off place.

The Lions are unbeaten in their last seven league games, which has seen Harris earn a lot of praise for his work at the Den.

The London club will be hoping he can guide them to the Championship play-offs, which they haven’t reached since 2002.

However, speculation does surround the long-term future of the 47-year-old given his contract with Millwall is set to expire in 2025.

Neil Harris concern raised

When asked what the one biggest issue at the club is right now, FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Chris Chapman, from Chat with Chaps on YouTube, suggested the situation surrounding Harris’ future.

He believes the manager has earned an extension, and has claimed that he should be offered one immediately amid their good run of form.

“Biggest issue at the club, for me, is the uncertainty surrounding the manager,” Chapman told Football League World.

“Neil Harris has come in and done an absolutely fantastic job, personally I’m a massive fan of his.

Related Luton Town will be looking jealously at Millwall right now given summer chase With Millwall's excellent run of form of late, Luton will be ruing their failure to sign defender Japhet Tanganga in the summer.

“His contract is only until the end of the season.

“That will give a lot of uncertainty, especially to some of the senior players who probably only have contracts until the end of the season.

“So there’s just a lot of uncertainty beyond it, and for me, I would address that and fix that by offering Neil Harris a contract right now.

“I think he’s more than done enough to warrant it, to earn it, and I think it would be the right decision for us to at least offer a 12-month extension on his current deal.”

Neil Harris’ current Millwall tenure

Neil Harris' Millwall record - current stint (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 30 15 7 8 50

Harris took over at Millwall for a second permanent stint as manager in February of this year, replacing Joe Edwards.

He has overseen 30 games in charge so far, with the Lions winning 15, drawing seven and losing eight.

The London club sit eighth in the Championship table after 15 games, just two points behind sixth place Watford.

Up next for Millwall is a home clash against league leaders Sunderland on 23 November.

Neil Harris has earned contract extension

Millwall have made a great start to their season, and recent form will have fans very optimistic about the future.

Harris has made his case for an extension, and the club should be doing everything they can to get him to sign on the dotted line quickly.

Having this situation develop any further risks putting the good work they’ve done this season into jeopardy.

Signing a new long-term deal during the international break would be a great vote of confidence in their current form, and show that they are willing to back the manager for a push for promotion to the Premier League.