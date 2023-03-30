Former Hull City player Ray Parlour has admitted that he believes that the club still needs to be looking over their shoulder at the relegation battle that is currently unfurling in the Championship.

The Tigers are 11 points above Huddersfield Town, who occupy 22nd place in the league standings, with eight games left to play this season.

Under the guidance of head coach Liam Rosenior, Hull have managed to secure a respectable total of 27 points from 20 league games.

Before the international break, the Tigers were forced to settle for a draw in their meeting with Reading.

Having failed to win any of their three previous league games, Hull will be determined to produce a positive performance in front of their supporters this weekend when they host Rotherham United at the MKM Stadium.

In the reverse meeting between the two sides, the Tigers secured a 4-2 win over the Millers thanks to goals from Jacob Greaves, Cyrus Christie, Ryan Longman and Ozan Tufan.

Ahead of this weekend's game, Parlour has offered his thoughts on the current situation that Hull find themselves in.

Speaking to Fairplay, Parlour said: “I worry that they need to get enough points to stay up.

"You look at the teams below them and think that Hull should be fine, but you still have to look over your shoulder because if teams keep winning, like Huddersfield, who are getting points at the moment, suddenly, you get nearer and nearer to the relegation spots.

"Most of their fans, and they have great fans by the way, consistently bringing two-and-a-half thousand to away games, will be happy with midtable.

"But they will want to push on next season and make it to the play-offs.”

Parlour later added: "If they can finish midtable, the owners will appreciate that they have the right manager here.

"Liam Rosenior will have done enough to gain some respect and some money because it’s all about investment and what players you can recruit, it’s so important in the Championship.

"After that, we can see where they will go next season."

The Verdict

While Hull are not currently at serious risk of being dragged into a relegation battle, they will be wary that a run of defeats at this level could allow the teams in the relegation zone to close in on them.

By securing all three points this weekend, the Tigers will alleviate any fears that their supporters might have.

If Hull go on to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the term, they could achieve a mid-table finish that Parlour has earmarked as a target.

Rosenior's focus will then switch to nailing his recruitment over the summer as he aims to assemble a squad which is capable of reaching new heights in the Championship next season.