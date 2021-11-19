‘I won’t go into too much detail’ – Birmingham’s Lee Bowyer reveals Man United boost

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has revealed that Manchester United “have been great” and are helping the Blues out “the best they can” following the injury to Tahith Chong.

The 21-year-old attacker joined on loan from the Old Trafford outfit in the summer and has been one of Bowyer’s most trusted forward options but is facing months on the sideline due to injury.

Chong is expected back a few months into 2022 and with Riley McGree set to return to parent club Charlotte FC in January, Bowyer’s options in the final third look set to be greatly depleted after the turn of the year.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, the Blues boss called on the Championship club to bring in reinforcements in the upcoming window and revealed that they were getting support from United, though he would not explain how.

He said: “I hope we can at least replace them two lads – at least. There’s a long way to go before that happens but me and [technical director] Craig [Gardner] are constantly talking, we sit down and make a shortlist for certain positions.

“I won’t go into too much detail but Man United have been great. They are helping us out the best they can so I am really, really grateful to them for that. They have been really good.”

Bowyer’s comments may be linked to his suggestions earlier this month that he was hopeful an agreement could be struck with the Premier League club to suspend loan payments for Chong while he’s out injured.

The Verdict

These comments are intriguing from Bowyer and will likely excite the St Andrew’s fanbase.

Is he referring to United suspending loan payments or could the Blues be set to bring in some more Red Devils loanees in January?

Either of those would be a boost for Birmingham and help them to bring in much-needed reinforcements in the upcoming window.

Losing both Chong and McGree is really frustrating for Bowyer as they’re key creative players and if they arent properly replaced then the second half of the season could be a difficult one for his side.