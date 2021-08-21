‘I won’t forget you’ – Aaron Ramsdale sends passionate Sheffield United message following Arsenal move

Aaron Ramsdale has completed a long-awaited move to Arsenal, leaving Sheffield United after a brief spell at Bramall Lane.

Ramsdale returned to Bramall Lane last summer, joining the Blades for £18.5million from AFC Bournemouth following the Cherries’ relegation to the Championship.

The England international featured in every one of United’s 38 Premier League matches last season, as the Blades were relegated from the top-flight.

Ramsdale, who kept five clean sheets and conceded 63 goals, was named Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has attracted plenty of interest this summer, but it’s Arsenal who have won the race for his signature.

The Gunners have brought Ramsdale to the Emirates in a deal worth around £24million, and he will now look to push Bernd Leno for a place in the side.

Ramsdale has a real affinity with Sheffield United fans, though, and he hasn’t left before sending a passionate message to the Bramall Lane faithful.

To the blades fans it’s been special being back! I hope the Lane is rocking all season long and long into the future. To the lads who I have spent all my time with I wish you all the best this season I won’t forget you ⚔️❤️ @SheffieldUnited pic.twitter.com/GuXd9QOAln — Aaron (@AaronRamsdale98) August 20, 2021

The Verdict

For me, this is a great piece of business for United.

Ramsdale is obviously a very talented goalkeeper, but he is replaceable and they have received £24million for his service.

Those funds will be beneficial for the Blades and it could allow Slavisa Jokanovic to strengthen his squad and bring in some talented players.

United fans will want to see him do well and eventually become a top goalkeeper in the Premier League with Arsenal.