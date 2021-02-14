‘I won’t criticise him’ – Many Derby County fans react as Mel Morris talks takeover in interview

Derby County owner Mel Morris has claimed that Sheikh Khaled’s takeover deal remains live in an interview with the Daily Mail that has drawn an interesting response from fans of the East Midlands club.

Rams supporters have had to endure ongoing delays to the takeover since November – a period that has included a number of false dawns, the sale of some young players, and even talk of the threat of administration.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney indicated recently that he did not have an update on how it was proceeding but, speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Morris has revealed that the deal remains live.

He explained: “It’s not finished. I can’t really talk about it because it’s under a very strict non-disclosure agreement so I can’t give you details on it. But it’s not finished…

‘I don’t like to put percentages on it. There’s a contract between the two of us. That’s in the public domain. There’s a contractual obligation to sell and a contractual obligation to buy. You continue to have dialogue as much as you need to.”

In the interview, Morris also revealed that he had faced significant personal and health problems recently but noted that “literally every day is spent trying to work out how to improve our situation”.

Rooney has turned results around over the past month but it’s not been the easiest period for fans of the club, with so much uncertainty and a relegation battle on their hands.

Morris’ comments have certainly caught the attention of Derby supporters, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Read this if you haven’t already very sad and I really feel for mel. I’ve said it the whole time and people shouldn’t make judgements without the full details #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/SrnVt2hYfN — charlie new account (@charliedcfc_) February 13, 2021

So Morris is making no money from the sale unless we get promoted and even then it’ll be in the single millions. Says he’s put £200m of his personal fortune into the club. A timely reminder that he’s made mistakes but he’s just a fan who tried to get us up… #dcfc https://t.co/si5MbSAcR1 — Jshm (@jshmtn) February 14, 2021

He has his haters but MM is a genuine fan who has the club’s interests at heart. Success is just around the corner and it will be well-earned. He’s been through the ringer personally too & hope he is on the road to recovery #dcfcfans https://t.co/FIYCssQODN — James (@jrbt86) February 14, 2021

Losing his best friend a fortnight ago, lots of health problems himself… understand takeover taking far too long and some poor communication from the club, but the man deserves a break. #dcfc https://t.co/ahHtfolOyH — Luke Johal (@LukeyJohal) February 14, 2021

Firstly, best wishes to Mel following what sounds like an awful year.

It’s clear he’s desperate to get rid of #dcfc, question is will the Sheikh oblige? Bit surprising that he’s gone to the Mail, employers of Matt Hughes who constantly tries to shoot the club down. https://t.co/VQ59Nlj3Yk — Alex Taylor (@ACTaylor96) February 14, 2021

So he can run to the daily mail but not offer a statement of any sort from the club to the fans?? — Gem💋 (@gempopmoo) February 14, 2021

MM is a Derby fan who did what all of us dreamed of..made a few quid and bought his team. He’s tried and it failed. And it cost him his health and 200M. Like Lionel. I won’t criticise him. — NickCheats🌹🐏 (@nickcheats) February 14, 2021

Why to the Daily Mail before the fans ? 🙄 — TONY DAY (@Mrdaymanchu) February 14, 2021