Derby County

‘I won’t criticise him’ – Many Derby County fans react as Mel Morris talks takeover in interview

Published

2 mins ago

on

Derby County owner Mel Morris has claimed that Sheikh Khaled’s takeover deal remains live in an interview with the Daily Mail that has drawn an interesting response from fans of the East Midlands club. 

Rams supporters have had to endure ongoing delays to the takeover since November – a period that has included a number of false dawns, the sale of some young players, and even talk of the threat of administration.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney indicated recently that he did not have an update on how it was proceeding but, speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Morris has revealed that the deal remains live.

He explained: “It’s not finished. I can’t really talk about it because it’s under a very strict non-disclosure agreement so I can’t give you details on it. But it’s not finished…

‘I don’t like to put percentages on it. There’s a contract between the two of us. That’s in the public domain. There’s a contractual obligation to sell and a contractual obligation to buy. You continue to have dialogue as much as you need to.”

In the interview, Morris also revealed that he had faced significant personal and health problems recently but noted that “literally every day is spent trying to work out how to improve our situation”.

Rooney has turned results around over the past month but it’s not been the easiest period for fans of the club, with so much uncertainty and a relegation battle on their hands.

Morris’ comments have certainly caught the attention of Derby supporters, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

