“I wonder…” – Stoke City fan pundit offers Nick Powell future verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City midfielder Nick Powell has been with the club since 2019.

He’s having a good season for The Potters with six goals so far in 18 appearances.

Although he suffered a leg injury earlier in the season, since returning to action he has been in fine form and playing regularly for Michael O’Neill’s side.

With Stoke currently sitting 15th in the Championship and Powell being 27-years-old now, there have started to be questions raised about whether he will be staying put or rather going to try and get an opportunity to play higher up the league.

We spoke to FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley to ask if he thinks Powell could be departing this summer.

“The noises coming out of Stoke are that he has an option for an extra year on his deal after it supposedly ends in the summer that either Stoke or Nick Powell can trigger. It sounds like they both want to trigger that extension, which is great news.”

However, he pointed out that this may not result in the good news that Stoke fans want.

He said: “That won’t necessarily mean that he won’t leave.

“I wonder whether the contract extension will get triggered anyway. I still think there’s a threat that he may leave at the end of the season for a fee in that case.”

Ben argues that it may be a decision yet to be made based on visions for next season. He said: “It depends on how Stoke finish the season, how optimistic we are for next season and what are plans are for us going forward.

“I do wonder whether we stagnate and we look to be stagnating for a while that he may try a new challenge also he may see a project in Stoke.

“He is enjoying his time here. He’s getting lots of football. He may well want to stay and he may not go and we don’t want to sell him.”

The Verdict:

Nick Powell is having an excellent season for Stoke and succeeding in the Championship. At 27-years-old if he wants to succeed right at the top end, now is the time to do it.

However like Ben said, this decision could depend on Stoke’s visions for next season. A mid-table finish this year won’t be what they would have been aiming for but if the club commit to pushing for a higher finish next year Powell may to choose to stay at a club where he is already settled.

If there is any doubt over the player’s future, it would make sense from Stoke’s perspective to trigger the option on his contract so if he does end up leaving, they get a fee for a player who will leave a hole in their squad.

One thing’s for sure, wherever Nick Powell finds himself next year he will succeed in his role and provide his team with some attacking threat. Stoke fans will be hoping they can convince him that Stoke is the best place to do that job.