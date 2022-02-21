This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship relegation strugglers Barnsley have very little chance of remaining afloat in the division despite showing signs of life against Queens Park Rangers earlier this month, according to FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall.

Recording a 1-0 victory against Mark Warburton’s men on the 12th of this month, they went into their tie away at Coventry City last weekend with a bit of confidence – and nearly managed to secure a point at the CBS Arena.

However, Dominic Hyam’s stoppage-time striker won the three points for the Sky Blues in what was a huge sucker punch for the visitors’ survival hopes as they remained at the bottom of the table.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Barnsley players play for now?

1 of 24 Adam Davies? Blackburn Rovers Preston North End Sheffield United Stoke City

With Derby County taking three points against Peterborough United and Reading winning away at Preston North End on Saturday, the deficit to safety is now getting bigger and after winning just one league match under the stewardship of Poya Asbaghi, they look destined for the drop.

One person who may have seen things differently is FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Beardsall who has seen his side in action on several occasions this term – but couldn’t provide any optimism despite hoping for the best.

Delivering his verdict on their survival chances, he said: “Not a chance to be honest.

“Got to be realistic, I’m one of the more positive fans, a lot of Barnsley fans will tell you that I’m a bit of a happy clapper, always glass half-full.

“But the bottom line is, we’ve played 31 league games, we’ve won three out of 31.

“I’m a 29-year-old fan – I know we’ve had seasons where in the past, administration years, lower-league years and older fans will tell you that maybe they were worse seasons than this one.

“But for me, as a 29-year-old fan, this is the worst season I’ve ever experienced as a Barnsley fan. We have been pretty terrible all the way through.

“I just don’t see us turning it around at all. 15 games to go, 17 points currently on.

“Like I said three wins from 31 games, we’re probably going to need eight or nine wins realistically out of 15 and then a couple of draws on top of that to give us any chance of staying up.

“I just don’t see how that’s going to happen, we’ve got three wins, got to be real about it and the team’s lacking quality and a lot of confidence now.

“So I just don’t see it happening, I don’t think we’ve got the right manager in place in Poya Asbaghi, I think he’s got no Championship experience and that’s what we really needed.

“No, it’s just not going to happen unfortunately. I wish that I could say otherwise – there’s always a chance something could happen, a miracle, but in this situation I really don’t see it.

“I think we’re bound for League One already and I think the defeat against Coventry at the weekend pretty much secured our place in League One.”

The Verdict:

The Tykes look doomed considering their loss against Coventry. They did have a glimmer of hope after beating such a high-calibre side in QPR – but that has disintegrated with this latest defeat and has killed any momentum they had.

Other teams also have to be taken into account – because both Reading and Peterborough are likely to get new permanent managers in the coming weeks and this may have a positive effect on both sides if they can secure the right appointment.

Derby are only down the bottom because of their 21-point deduction and if they can maintain their current form, they will give themselves a great chance of getting out of danger.

This is why Asbaghi’s men are in real danger of being cut adrift so they must keep fighting for their survival.

Utilising their strengths is key with the likes of Michal Helik, Mads Anderson and Brad Collins all established second-tier players.

But at the same time, they must go for it now with so little time remaining to make up the gap. Nearly everyone expects them to go down, so this should allow them to play with some freedom.