Watford boss Chris Wilder has been linked with the Reading job after their relegation to League One, which has got Royals supporters talking.

The Berkshire club's fate was confirmed ahead of the final day of the Championship season as Huddersfield Town's win against Sheffield United ensured that they would finish alongside Blackpool and Wigan Athletic in the bottom three.

Chris Wilder linked with Reading job

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Wilder is in the frame to become the Royals' next permanent boss.

The former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager is expected to leave Watford at the end of the season after an ill-fated spell in charge at Vicarage Road but is keen to step straight back into management in a boost to Reading hopes of coming to an agreement.

A rebuild is needed at the Select Car Leasing Stadium after relegation to League One was confirmed and Wilder has a great record doing that at other clubs previously - most notably the Blades.

As such, the links between Wilder and Reading have caught the attention of the club's supporters.

Many are excited by the prospect of him taking charge...

But others have questioned whether he's the right sort of coach...