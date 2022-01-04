‘I wish I knew the answer’ – Lee Bowyer makes stark Birmingham City transfer claim

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted he doesn’t know what his transfer budget is for this January window, making this admission to Birmingham Live.

There has already been movement both in and out of the club during this winter period, with Riley McGree travelling back to the United States to link up with parent club Charlotte and Dion Sanderson being recalled by neighbours Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues have moved to replace the latter, with Manchester United’s Teden Mengi being confirmed as their first January signing this morning and Bowyer confirmed there would be a second addition coming in imminently to address McGree’s departure in the form of another loan.

Quiz: Can you name which club Birmingham City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Ivan Sunjic Dinamo Zagreb Istra Hajduk Split NK Lokomotiva

On the surface then, the Blues seem to have a clear, forward-thinking and proactive transfer strategy that could help to pay dividends in the second half of the season as they look to secure a comfortable finish.

However, the second-tier side’s manager has revealed that he has little idea of what his budget looks like in his quest to strengthen his squad and compensate for any further departures, admitting that he will need to remain patient for further updates.

Speaking candidly about this clear lack of communication, the 45-year-old said: “Great question (on how much he had to spend), I wish I knew the answer.

“In the summer we worked off the one out, one in. So Riley is going and now we’re replacing Riley, Dion is going and we’re replacing Dion.

“We’ll have to see if other things happen, but all we can do is wait and see.

“I speak to Craig (Gardner, technical director) all the time about it, I know what I am capable of doing. I know what we need, so I’ll keep asking and hope things will change.”

The Verdict:

You have to feel sorry for Bowyer and Craig Gardner in this situation – because they should have known what they had to play with prior to the opening of this window.

Not knowing what funds they have at his disposal must have adversely impacted their transfer preparations – and this is why those high up at the club should be receiving criticism.

During a month that could play a huge part in where they finish at the end of the campaign, communication seems to be non-existent and this is during a season that could be an extremely important one in their history.

Spending recent years enduring bottom-half mediocrity, they have a real chance to kick on under a talented manager who seems to want to be planning for the long term.

But the Blues will only be successful if they recruit the right players – and this lack of communication will prove to be a hindrance to their progress.