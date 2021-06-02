‘I wish him every success’ – Chris Hughton sends parting message to Nottingham Forest man as departure is confirmed

Nottingham Forest have recently announced that a number of players will leave the club when their contracts reach a conclusion this summer.

One of those to be heading for The City Ground exit door is Glenn Murray, with the forward recently calling time on his playing career.

Murray has spent 19 years playing competitively, and has caught the eye with a number of impressive showings for a number of clubs over the years.

He signed for Nottingham Forest on a short-term deal earlier this year, after previously finding regular game time hard to come by with Watford, in a loan spell from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Murray went on to make 16 appearances for Nottingham Forest, and scored two goals for the Reds, as they finished 17th in the Championship table.

Speaking after the Reds confirmed that he had departed after his retirement announcement, Chris Hughton wished Murray well in the future.

“Glenn is a player I have known well throughout his career. He has always kept himself fit but to keep playing at such a high level over such a period of time is testament to his professionalism. I wish him every success in the future.”

Hughton worked with Murray during their memorable spell at Brighton and Hove Albion, where the forward played his part in the club’s promotion-winning campaign in the 2016/17 season.

The Verdict:

He’s really impressed me over the years.

Murray has been unlucky not to have featured on a more regular basis towards the end of his playing career, but he had shown this term that he could offer Nottingham Forest something going forward.

He provided strong competition for a starting spot for the likes of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban, and I think the Reds will miss his experience and eye for goal next season.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Murray, as it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll move into coaching or management in football.