‘I will start a riot’ – These Sunderland fans react to XI v AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland travel to AFC Wimbledon this afternoon as they look to keep their play-off challenge going in Sky Bet League One.

Lee Johnson’s men have struggled for goals in the final third this season and he’ll be looking for that to change against a Dons team that is slipping towards the dropzone.

Indeed, the Dons have lost their last three in the third tier but Sunderland’s form has been far from brilliant with three draws in their last trio of games.

Both sides are in need of a return to winning ways, then, and Lee Johnson has named his XI for this clash.

Let’s take a look at the best of what has been said amongst fans of the club on social media in response to the team, then, with the likes of Jack Diamond and Charlie Wyke getting a mention amongst the supporters:

📝 Today's 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙓𝙄. Watch the action… 📺👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 16, 2021

Jack Diamond on the bench. I will start a riot. — antony✌🏻. (@antoneee_x) January 16, 2021

O’nien back🤩🤩🤩 — jak hinton (@JakHinton) January 16, 2021

Scowen, embleton, leadbitter midfield. Like to see how Winchester does. Shame about wyke… — Joe (@JAMSAFC) January 16, 2021

Maguire to come off the bench and score the winner on his birthday!! — Doddsey (@Doddsey19) January 16, 2021

Desperate for a win today. Ha'way the lads — Richard Dunn (@dunn0788) January 16, 2021

No gooch or diamond 😞 — Andrew Malcolmson (@podmundo) January 16, 2021

Why start wyke? — Sam (@samthubron3) January 16, 2021

I like — kyle 🤐 (@kylesafc_73) January 16, 2021

wyke 🙄 — Fury SAFC (@LogicalLee_) January 16, 2021