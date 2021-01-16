Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I will start a riot’ – These Sunderland fans react to XI v AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland travel to AFC Wimbledon this afternoon as they look to keep their play-off challenge going in Sky Bet League One.

Lee Johnson’s men have struggled for goals in the final third this season and he’ll be looking for that to change against a Dons team that is slipping towards the dropzone.

Indeed, the Dons have lost their last three in the third tier but Sunderland’s form has been far from brilliant with three draws in their last trio of games.

Both sides are in need of a return to winning ways, then, and Lee Johnson has named his XI for this clash.

Let’s take a look at the best of what has been said amongst fans of the club on social media in response to the team, then, with the likes of Jack Diamond and Charlie Wyke getting a mention amongst the supporters:


