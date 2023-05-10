After a fantastic run of results in the final three months of the season, Coventry City made it into the Championship play-offs on the final day of the season to set up a two-legged clash with Middlesbrough.

Their fifth-placed finish was the culmination of a lot of hard work by manager Mark Robins and some smart recruitment over the past few years, with one of those stars who has come on leaps and bounds being Gus Hamer.

Arriving from PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands for a fee of over £1 million in 2020, the Brazil-born midfielder has proven to be combative, creative and at times pretty hard to keep a lid on.

Discipline has at times been an issue for Hamer, with 14 yellow cards last season and inside the first six league matches of the 2022-23 campaign, he had already been dismissed twice - something which Robins himself blasted the 25-year-old for.

Since then though, Hamer has kept his head down and has been incredibly influential, especially in the final third where he has scored nine times and provided 10 assists over the course of the campaign.

What is Gus Hamer's contract status with Coventry City?

Naturally with performances like he has been showing, Hamer will attract transfer interest this summer, and it is perhaps crucial that Coventry win promotion this month as his contract expires in June 2024.

Plenty of clubs in the previous 12 months have been credited with an interest, and that will only continue with a short amount of time left on Hamer's contract.

Hamer has not said whether or not he would want to leave Coventry this summer if not promoted, but he has outlined that there is one club in particular that he could not say no to if they came in for him.

Which club would Gus Hamer join without question?

That outfit is Dutch giants Feyenoord, who Hamer left in 2018 after coming through their academy system before going on to establish himself in Zwolle.

"For me, the focus is now on a step up towards the Premier League, but a return to Feyenoord would also be extremely attractive," Hamer told Voetbal Primeur.

"Other top leagues would also be nice, but these are my real goals now.

"If Feyenoord calls me to return, I will say yes, without hesitation, in spite of everything.”

And with Feyenoord on the verge of wrapping up the Eredivisie title over in the Netherlands, they would in-turn guarantee UEFA Champions League football at Group Stage level in 2023-24, meaning they could have the funds to entice Hamer back to the club.