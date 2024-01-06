Highlights Carlton Palmer believes that Tony Mowbray is a good manager and it is a positive move for Birmingham City.

Mowbray was unfairly sacked by Sunderland despite leading the team to the playoffs.

Birmingham City's decision to appoint Mowbray is benefiting from Sunderland's previous strange decision.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer doesn’t think Birmingham City appointing Tony Mowbray as manager is Sunderland’s loss and the Blues’ gain but believes they are acquiring a very good manager.

It has been reported by The Times that Birmingham have found Wayne Rooney’s replacement, with the former Sunderland boss set to take charge.

It was announced on Tuesday that Birmingham had sacked Rooney as manager, with the 3-0 defeat to Leeds United being the final straw for the club’s board.

That was a result that sent the club closer to the relegation zone and made it nine defeats in just 15 games.

There have been a few names linked to the vacancy at the Championship club, but according to The Times, Mowbray looks set to be appointed the new manager and is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Carlton Palmer thinks Birmingham City are appointing a "very good manager" in Tony Mowbray

Palmer has shared his thoughts on Birmingham City looking set to appoint former Mowbray as their new manager and if it is the Blues’ gain and Sunderland’s loss.

He told FLW: “Tony Mowbray, the former Sunderland manager, is set to be named the new Birmingham City boss.

“Mowbray was harshly sacked in most footballing opinions from Sunderland after leading his young squad to the play-offs, only losing out to the eventual winners Luton Town, who were promoted to the Premier League.

“Sunderland currently occupy the final play-off place in the Championship after two wins and a draw under Mick Beale in the last three games.

“So, I don’t see it as Birmingham’s gain and Sunderland’s loss, but I will say that Sunderland have parted company with a good manager and man and Birmingham, if he is appointed, have acquired a very good manager and man.”

Birmingham City’s league position

Birmingham will hope the arrival of a new manager can get their season back on track, as they languish in the bottom half of the table.

The Blues made an excellent start to the new campaign, as John Eustace had his side playing with a swagger and producing good results.

When the club made the decision to move on from him, Birmingham were sitting in the top six, but after suffering nine defeats in 15 games under Rooney, the club is now just above the drop zone.

If given the job, Mowbray will take charge of a team that is sitting in 20th place in the table on 28 points, just six above that dotted line.

Their next league game sees them come up against Swansea City and their new manager, Luke Williams.

Birmingham City are the winners of Sunderland’s strange decision

It has to be said that Birmingham are benefiting from Sunderland’s strange decision a month ago.

Not many football fans would have predicted seeing Mowbray in the Birmingham dugout and not in the Sunderland one a few months ago, but that now looks set to be happening.

Related Birmingham City closing in on appointment of Tony Mowbray Birmingham City are set to appoint Tony Mowbray as their new manager.

The Black Cats took the decision to let Mowbray go last month, and that is a decision that has benefited Birmingham enormously, as they’ve been able to move on from Rooney and bring in an experienced manager, who they will hope can have success.