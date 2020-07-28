‘I will never forget the way you took me in’ – Ben White breaks Leeds United silence

Ben White has issued a message to Leeds United on Instagram, with the defender’s future still up in the air at this early stage of the summer transfer window.

Leeds had the pleasure of overseeing White’s development on loan in the Championship during 2019/20, with the 22-year-old completing every minute of the league season as Marcelo Bielsa’s side stormed to promotion and the title.

Of course, Leeds want to retain White, but Brighton and Hove Albion have plans for their centre-back and Graham Potter is keen to reintroduce the loanee back into the fold at the AMEX.

Up until now, White has remained silent on his future, but has taken to Instagram to offer a reflective message on his time in West Yorkshire.

He wrote: “Having had some time to reflect on what has been the most incredible season I wanted to take the time to thank everyone associated with Leeds United Football Club, including the incredible supporters.

“No matter what happens from here I will never forget the way you took me in and treated me as one of your own from day one. These memories and experiences will be with me forever. #MOT”

Over the course of his loan spell in Leeds, White made 49 appearances, which included every minute of the Championship season.

He struck one goal, which came on his last outing against Charlton Athletic, with the defender crashing a wonderful volley into the top corner to kick-start Leeds’ 4-0 rout.

The Verdict

This almost feels like a goodbye message from White, who isn’t too sure what the future holds.

‘No matter what happens from here’ teases there might be a deal to be done, but it also doesn’t scream that White will be returning to Elland Road.

It’s tough for Leeds, but it is the risk they take with loans and, if needs be, attention will be on a sufficient replacement for the Premier League.

Nevertheless, losing White will be a disappointing blow.

