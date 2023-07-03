Mads Andersen has departed Barnsley and completed a move to Premier League new boys Luton Town.

Andersen made 175 appearances for the Reds after arriving in South Yorkshire in June 2019 from AC Horsens.

The 25-year-old has made the most appearances ever by an overseas player representing Barnsley, after joining from his native Denmark.

Andersen collected the Barnsley fans’ Player of the Season award last campaign, in addition to earning a place in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Year as well.

He was captain during the 2022/23 season, which concluded with disappointment at Wembley following a last minute defeat in extra time to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

What has Andersen said following Luton Town move from Barnsley?

Speaking via Barnsley's official website, Andersen explained his choice of move: "I know my choice of movement will disappoint fans, but a life as a footballer is short, and therefore most players have ambitions of playing at the highest level possible…. I had a note on my fridge stating the ambition of reaching the Premier League someday.

"I want to thank the coaches, staff and my incredible teammates for this season and for four lovely years at Barnsley, which I will look back at with joy. I also want to say thank you to Khaled who has supported me in this step upwards.

"l think Barnsley is a perfect club for young footballers to get a chance of playing football at a professional level and therefore I am happy that I took this step in 2019."

Andersen also sat down to express a heartfelt thanks and tearful farewell in the six-minute Twitter clip below, he said: "The funny thing is, I didn't know I loved it so much."

Is Luton Town a good move for Andersen?

The 25-year-old was probably the best centre-back in League One last season, so was due a move up a level.

He has skipped the Championship step all together to move to the Premier League with Luton, but is the type of character and combative defender you want in your ranks.

He's also someone Luton will easily hold onto if they do get relegated, where he would more than likely be among the better defenders at second tier level.

However, he is young enough to make the step-up to the top-flight and adapt, and could easily be a key part of Luton's defensive unit in 2023/24.