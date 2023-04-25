Jordan Beyer has confirmed that he is open to extending his stay at Burnley, and that talks will take place in the summer over a potential permanent transfer from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Will Burnley sign Jordan Beyer?

The 22-year-old joined the Clarets from the Bundesliga side in the summer on an initial loan, and it’s fair to say he has had a brilliant first season in English football. The centre-back has established himself as a key player for Vincent Kompany, featuring in 35 games as the side have won promotion.

As well as impressing with his defensive ability, Beyer has been key to the style of play that the boss wants, as he is capable in possession and willing to take the ball out from the back.

Therefore, it has been suggested that Burnley will look to sign Beyer permanently, with reports revealing they have an option to sign the defender for €15m.

However, speaking to Lancashire Live, the German U21 international revealed that nothing is advanced just yet, although he made it clear he is happy to remain with the club in the Premier League.

“I will have discussions about that, and we will definitely talk to each other, with Burnley, with Gladbach, everybody, but I don’t have anything to say at the moment or know anything myself, so we see and the only thing I think about is tomorrow’s game and get the title, and then we can think about the other stuff.

“Of course it’s one of the best leagues on the planet, if not the best, so obviously it’s tempting to play there, and we see how it goes. I’ve loved it here since the first minute, the people around here and the fans, I love playing at Turf Moor, I love going out and winning games there, so that’s obviously very nice, so we’ll see what happens.”

Burnley will surely get this deal finalised

Given the way he has settled to life at Burnley, along with his potential to improve, you would imagine that the club will spend the money required to get this deal over the line, so Beyer’s comments here are encouraging.

It’s always a risk when you loan a player that you may not be able to keep them if they do well, but Burnley did well to insert an option into this deal, and the price tag seems very fair for someone like Beyer.

So, this is one to monitor in the summer, but the player will want to test himself in the Premier League, and Kompany knows how important it is to ensure the defender remains part of his plans moving forward.