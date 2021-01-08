‘I was surprised that Aston Villa let him leave’ – Luton Town in transfer chase for 22-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town are among a handful of Championship clubs plotting a move for current free-agent Andre Green, as per The Athletic.

The 22-year-old has been searching for a new club ever since being released from Aston Villa.

Green had loan stints at Preston and Charlton last season but is still on the lookout for a new club, as the Hatters join Brentford and Barnsley in the race to sign the player.

So, from a Luton perspective, would Green be a good addition? Is he needed at Kenilworth Road?

The team here at FLW take a look…

Ben Wignall

I think Green would be a good signing for the Hatters in a position that they seem to be lacking depth in.

Harry Cornick has done very well in his first full season as a Championship player, whilst Nathan Jones also has Jordan Clark, Kazenga LuaLua and George Moncur to call on as options.

But the fact Jones played central midfielder Pelly Ruddock out wide against Bristol City may have been a statement that he’s looking for new blood, and even though he’s not played since last season Green could provide some game-changing quality off the left flank.

His record in the second tier isn’t exactly convincing, but Green has enough experience for a 22-year-old for this signing to be a risk-free punt for any mid to lower-placed Championship outfit.

Toby Wilding

It may not be a bad chance to take on a player in fairness.

You do feel as though Green does have plenty of potential, although it could be argued that he has never really been given a chance to properly prove that.

However, given the fact that the Hatters do look slightly short in terms of attacking options at the moment, and certainly ones who could get them the goals to keep them competitive in the Championship, you do feel a move to Kenilworth Road could hand him the opportunity to show just what he can do.

Add to that the fact that given he is a free agent, meaning there is will be no transfer fee involved and there will be little financial risk around this deal, and it does seem as though it could at the very least be worth looking into for Nathan Jones’ side.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing. I cannot believe that Green hasn’t been picked up by a new club yet.

He may have struggled on loan with Preston and Charlton last term but he’s got a huge amount of talent. I was surprised that Aston Villa let him leave.

The pace and movement that the 22-year-old provides makes him a dangerous weapon and one that Nathan Jones could certainly use.

Does he start straight away? Not for me. I think it’ll take some time to build up confidence after a difficult 18 months but we could see him in the starting XI but the end of the season.