“I was surprised” – Jason Pearce reacts to major decision at Charlton Athletic

Jason Pearce was not offered a new contract by Charlton Athletic and instead has the opportunity to take up a coaching role within the club’s academy.

The 34-year-old spent six seasons at the club in some very difficult periods both on and off the pitch, and will be fondly remembered as a strong leader in uncertain times.

Johnnie Jackson was dismissed of his duties soon after the end of the season, despite taking the team from being four points adrift inside the relegation zone to a 13th placed finish in League One.

Pearce shared his reaction to the sacking and the decision for his deal not to be extended when he spoke to the South London Press.

He said: “I was surprised Jacko (Jackson) went with the end of the season (results).

“He will be a very good manager in the future and I want to thank him for what he’s done for me.

“I don’t take it personally that he didn’t want me as a player (next season).

“It’s just football.

“I was gutted he wanted to go in a different direction but I wish him all the best.”

Pearce was not first choice in 2021/22 but due to some defensive injuries he was relied upon fairly consistently, starting 20 League One games.

The Verdict

Many believed that the senior pro had done enough to earn another one-year deal at the club, with his coaching responsibilities increased under Johnnie Jackson, but Thomas Sandgaard is looking to head in another direction.

While Sandgaard and his son, Martin, with no previous experience in football between them, head up the search for a new manager this summer, supporters may look back even more fondly on players and servants like Jason Pearce with player recruitment looking as uncertain and ill-prepared as ever this summer.

It will be interesting to see how the centre back’s coaching career progresses and whether we could see him in an EFL dugout in the not too distant future.