Huddersfield Town have made a relatively strong start to the new Championship campaign, accumulating 10 points from their opening six games of the season.

Welcoming nine new signings to Yorkshire in the summer, Carlos Corberan has managed to eliminate the form at the end of last season.

One summer signing who has been exposed to an excitable crowd at the John Smith’s Stadium is Danel Sinani.

The 24-year-old, who joined The Terriers from Norwich City on loan in the summer, started his first game for the club during their 4-0 win over Reading just before the international break.

Playing 20 minutes from the bench against Stoke City on Saturday, Huddersfield fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Speaking to the club’s media about playing in front of the Huddersfield fans, Sinani said: “I was surprised at how much the Town fans support the team!

“They’re really loud, which is really good, and I enjoy playing in front of them.

“The supporters in England are very different to fans in other countries I’ve played in – they’re very supportive.”

The verdict

Huddersfield have surprised many by their impressive start to the season, especially when considering their form during the second half of last season.

Sinani looks like he can play an important role this season, whilst Sorba Thomas and Josh Koroma are also impressing going forward.

It is now about maintaining this early form into the rest of the campaign. Huddersfield have built a strong donation to build upon, and have proven already to bounce back commendably after a Championship defeat this year.

