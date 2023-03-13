“I was suffering every time I was coming to this stadium” – Carlos Corberan issues honest West Brom message amid impressive home form

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has revealed the key to his side’s recent impressive home form.

Following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town, the Baggies are now 10 league matches unbeaten at The Hawthorns, with 9 wins and just the one draw in those matches.

Corberan believes that the togetherness the club have with their fans is a big part of that recent success.

“I was suffering every time I was coming to this stadium because when you have the opportunity to create a good togetherness between the fans and the players, to play here is difficult.” Corberan told the Express and Star.

“It is difficult (for opposition) to do something positive, to have this togetherness the fans need to be watching that we are doing our best, we are competing in the good moments when things went well, is one thing, but always try to give our best is what I was watching.

“You cannot say one player was not trying to do their best, helping the team and committing to the situation, that’s what I was watching.

“We have created this togetherness that is helping this momentum at home.”

Think you’re a hardcore West Brom fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who is the club's current no. 1? Alex Palmer Josh Griffiths David Button Boaz Myhill

The club’s recent home form, including Saturday’s victory, leaves the club sitting eighth in the Championship with 10 matches left to play.

Currently, West Brom are three points adrift of the play-off places, with Millwall currently occupying sixth spot.

Interestingly, though, the club’s next home match just happens to be against the Lions on April 1st.

The Verdict

Carlos Corberan is right to highlight the togetherness of the fans and the team as key to the club’s recent home success.

Putting together such a run is not easy and given where the club were when Corberan took over, it has given the Baggies a real shot at a play-off place.

That Millwall game up next at home really does look as though it could be an important one.

With their home record of late, though, the Baggies will surely go into that one full of confidence.