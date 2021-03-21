Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I was so wrong’, ‘Absolutely class’ – Many QPR fans highlight one man for praise after Reading draw

QPR drew 1-1 with play-off chasing Reading yesterday and many supporters have picked out Lee Wallace for praise after his impressive display.

Lyndon Dykes put the visitors ahead on the eve of the half at the Madejski Stadium, tapping in a low cross to net for the sixth time this season, but Mark Warburton’s side were unable to hold onto their lead.

Yakou Meite raced through and slid the equaliser through Seny Dieng’s legs 12 minutes into the second half but despite chances for both sides, the game ended 1-1 and the points were split.

It’s been an impressive last week for the R’s, who have taken four points from a possible six after beating Millwall 3-2 in midweek.

Wallace has been key to that recent form, setting up Stefan Johansen’s goal against the Lions and providing the low cross that allowed Dykes to put Warburton’s side ahead against Reading.

The left-back produced a solid defensive display against the Royals – winning six of his eight defensive duels and making three tackles – and proved a constant threat flying down the flanks – making three key passes and creating two big chances (Sofascore).

The Scotsman has not always been popular among R’s supporters but he certainly seems to have won them around recently, with many taking to Twitter to heap praise on him.

Read their reaction here:


