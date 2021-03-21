‘I was so wrong’, ‘Absolutely class’ – Many QPR fans highlight one man for praise after Reading draw

QPR drew 1-1 with play-off chasing Reading yesterday and many supporters have picked out Lee Wallace for praise after his impressive display.

Lyndon Dykes put the visitors ahead on the eve of the half at the Madejski Stadium, tapping in a low cross to net for the sixth time this season, but Mark Warburton’s side were unable to hold onto their lead.

Yakou Meite raced through and slid the equaliser through Seny Dieng’s legs 12 minutes into the second half but despite chances for both sides, the game ended 1-1 and the points were split.

It’s been an impressive last week for the R’s, who have taken four points from a possible six after beating Millwall 3-2 in midweek.

Wallace has been key to that recent form, setting up Stefan Johansen’s goal against the Lions and providing the low cross that allowed Dykes to put Warburton’s side ahead against Reading.

The left-back produced a solid defensive display against the Royals – winning six of his eight defensive duels and making three tackles – and proved a constant threat flying down the flanks – making three key passes and creating two big chances (Sofascore).

19 facts you may not know about The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – But are they true?

1 of 19 It opened before 1900 True False

The Scotsman has not always been popular among R’s supporters but he certainly seems to have won them around recently, with many taking to Twitter to heap praise on him.

Read their reaction here:

Also fair play to Wallace for doing a 180 from a Scottish Bidwell to a Scottish Roberto Carlos this season. Big ask now for someone to fill his boots when he eventually retires in a season or two. — Antti Korpela (@Antti_K_QPR) March 20, 2021

Shout out lee Wallace as well. Been absolutely class since Christmas. #QPRl — RT (@QPRTaylor25) March 20, 2021

Kane and Wallace are like Robby Carlos and Cafu in their 90s pomp — Jan (@MrPotatoes20) March 20, 2021

Satisfied with today. Could have won it, but at times second half looked like we could lose it. Field and Johansen both solid. Wallace excellent and chuffed for Dykes.the boo boys will be sad tonight…#QPR — Jeff Quilter (@jeff_quilter) March 20, 2021

@QPR Great to see Charlie Austin congratulate Lydon Dykes after scoring his goal they are dovetailing into a formidable partnership Lydon just shaded Wallace for my .M.O.M the goal was perfection itself in the in the passing and movement — Derek WARD (@dward1944) March 20, 2021

Good point that, could have nicked it in the last 20 but still a great record away from home. Another great game going forward from Lee Wallace, thought @OsmanKakay97 had a great game as well. Definitely building something here if we can keep the loanees #qpr — steve allen (@steveallen82) March 20, 2021

I was so wrong about this guy and I'm happy to eat my words. He gets better with every game he plays — Anc (@ancelbailey) March 21, 2021

Lee Wallace appreciation tweet #QPR — TALKQPR (@TALK_QPR) March 20, 2021

Total bandwagon jump, but got to add to the plaudits for Wallace. Been absolutely outstanding since the turn of the year. Hats off. By some distance the best full back at the club #QPR — Pete Morris (@PeteMorrisPMC) March 20, 2021

Credit to Dykes he was brilliant, so too Wallace. Johansen and Field solid in spells. Shame about De Wijs. Kakay solid also. Dykes/Wallace MOTM for me #QPR — Daniel (@danlambert123) March 20, 2021