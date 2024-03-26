Highlights Beale's abrupt exit from QPR after impressive stats caused discontent and toxic atmosphere upon his departure, disappointing Ferdinand.

Ferdinand convinced Beale to stay when Wolves made an approach, but Beale eventually left QPR for Rangers due to sentimental reasons.

Beale's subsequent stints at Rangers and Sunderland have tarnished his reputation, leaving him out of work, while QPR has struggled post-departure.

Les Ferdinand has opened up on Michael Beale’s exit from QPR in 2022.

The former striker was the director of football at Loftus Road up until last year, having taken on the role in 2015.

Ferdinand was a key figure behind the scenes of the London club, and was heavily involved in appointing managers, which included bringing Beale to the club for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Michael Beale's QPR record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 22 9 5 8 40.91

But Beale lasted just a few months in charge before jumping ship to make a return to Scottish giants Rangers, where he previously worked as an assistant manager.

The 43-year-old oversaw just 22 games before making the move back to Ibrox, winning nine, drawing five and losing eight.

Ferdinand opens up on Beale’s QPR exit for Rangers

Ferdinand revealed that an approach originally came from Premier League side Wolves, which arrived on the same day as a fixture against Hull City.

The former England international explained how he convinced him to remain at QPR despite the approach, but that there was no stopping him from making a return to Rangers due to his bond with the club.

“Wolves were the first club to come, and even then, and he’ll tell you this if you speak to him, Wolves came in the day we were playing Hull at home,” said Ferdinand, via the Stick to Football podcast.

“They came in, spoke to the CEO, and the CEO called and said, ‘can you believe they’ve called on a match day?’.

“After the game I said to Michael, we need to say something to you because it’s going to go in the press tomorrow.

“Michael said he didn’t know it was going to happen today.

“I said 'if you want us to continue being friends don’t lie to me, because I’ve not lied to you the whole time you’ve been at this football club.'

“He said he knew they were coming in, but didn’t know it was today. I said 'what do you want to do? I’m the director of football at QPR and I don’t want you to leave. Where we are and where we’re going I don’t want you to leave this football club.'

“I had my QPR jacket on and I took it off. I turned and said, 'now I’m Les Ferdinand talking to you, and you’ve got to do what is best for you and your family.' And he said to me 'now that you’ve done that and you’ve taken the badge out and spoken to me like a human being, I can’t leave this football club.'

“Obviously he was being offered Premier League wages.

“He asked if we could change the structure at all so I went to the owners and they were willing to change the structure for him.

“And then Rangers came in.

“To be honest, when he came to the football club and we’ve all done it.

“When people talk to me about Newcastle it was the best period of my life in football. I have fond, fond memories of Newcastle.

“Michael Beale had fond memories of Rangers.

“Whenever he spoke about any of the clubs he’s been at, Rangers was the one he spoke about with most fondness.

“I always said to the owners if we’re going to lose Michael Beale, in a year or two, I think it will be to Rangers.

“That’s the only club, unbeknown they were going to come as soon as they did.

“Him thinking this may never happen again.

“When he came to us and said he was interested, you know he’s not interested here anymore.”

Ferdinand opens up on Beale’s QPR exit for Rangers

Ferdinand expressed his disappointment with Beale’s departure, claiming it got quite toxic following his exit.

"He had the players eating out of the palm of his hand, then when he left and it got a bit toxic,” he added.

“I was so, so disappointed.

“Like I said Michael Beale came from nowhere, nobody was talking about him.

“People were talking, but he’d never been a number one.

“We looked at him, we looked at the criteria and we thought that’s what we were looking for. He came through the door and he was fantastic.

“Even now people say to me, I know he’s had a couple of dodgy spells at Rangers and Sunderland, but if someone was to ask me today I always said he will be a top manager somewhere.

“He’s failed in his last two quests.

Michael Beale's career after QPR

Beale lasted just 11 months in charge of the Scottish giants, leading the team to a second place finish in the table before being replaced in October.

The Englishman made his return to the Championship in December, taking on the role of head coach at Sunderland.

However, his time at the Stadium of Light lasted just 63 days before being dismissed.

Related Les Ferdinand explains issue QPR have that Leeds United and others don't Les Ferdinand has opened up on one area where QPR struggles to compete with the likes of Leeds United

He oversaw just four wins from 12 games, with the team falling down the Championship table.

Beale remains out of work for the time being, but will surely be looking to make a return to management soon.

Meanwhile, Martí Cifuentes is now in charge at Loftus Road, with the Spaniard’s side sitting 20th in the table with eight games to go.

Beale’s departure from QPR was a disaster for all parties

Beale’s decision to jump ship for Rangers was a very big gamble, and one that didn’t pay off for him.

His time at Rangers and Sunderland has damaged his reputation, and the lack of loyalty he showed to QPR hurt it even further.

The Hoops have also struggled since Beale left, with Neil Critchley and Gareth Ainsworth both coming in for short stints as manager prior to Cifuentes’ arrival earlier this season.

Cifuentes’ arrival has raised optimism that he can bring the club forward, but Beale’s career may never recover from his decision to leave Loftus Road.