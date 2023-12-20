Highlights Paul Ince questions his sacking as Reading manager and believes the points deduction contributed to his dismissal.

Reading sacked Paul Ince in April of this year, shortly before the club were relegated to League One, and the 56-year-old has been out of work since.

He lasted just over a year in charge but left the Royals in 22nd in the Championship when they had not won in their previous eight games.

They dropped out of the second tier after a long stay in the division, spanning 10 seasons. Embargo, transfer restrictions, and a points' deduction were all contributing factors to their downfall during the 2022/23 campaign.

They ended the season with former player Noel Hunt as caretaker manager but have since replaced him in League One with former Southampton boss Ruben Selles.

Their fortunes on and off the pitch haven't been too much better, with Reading in the bottom four in League One for much of the season so far. They currently sit second from bottom, in part due to their points deduction.

League One bottom five (As it stands December 20th) Team P GD Pts 20 Exeter City 20 -18 19 21 Carlisle United 21 -14 16 22 Fleetwood Town 20 -17 16 23 Reading* 21 -10 15 24 Cheltenham Town 20 -18 13

Paul Ince gives Reading sacking verdict

Ince has revealed his thoughts on his sacking as Reading manager. He said to DAZN Bet: "It still wrangles me. I'd probably still be there had it not been for the points deduction. Losing your job is one thing, but how you lose it is another. I don't know why they'd sack a manager with four games to go only to bring in somebody who isn't as experienced.

"It was hard for me to understand. I understand why Leeds brought in Sam Allardyce for the last few games, but I was mystified why I was sacked with four games to go. It's even worse when I look at where the club is now.

"The club still has a place in my heart and I want them to succeed, but the best thing that could happen to them is for someone else to buy the club. Reading have a very good chance of staying in League One. It'll be tough as it's quite tough down there, but there are still a lot of points to be won.

"Being the Reading manager is a tough gig, and somebody needs to turn it around and give the feel-good factor back to the fans. They're very frustrated at the moment and I totally get that. People need to understand what Alex and I had to go through during our final few months. I could write a book on my trials and tribulations there!

"The manager has to concentrate on their players and get the best out of them to keep them on your side. The Reading job was tough, but it's one I'm very proud of. I hadn't managed for eight years prior to joining, but we all did a great job there.

"The relegation wasn't down to us – it was down to the financial mismanagement of the club. I feel quite proud of what I did. Sometimes you don't get credit and sometimes you do. There are, hopefully, people out there who appreciate the job I did down there and understand it."

Paul Ince's time at Reading

It does seem somewhat strange that he was sacked with so few games left to play, but things weren't going well at the back end of last season for the Royals.

However, 18 wins and 29 defeats from 58 games is tough to ignore, especially with how stale things had gone at the back end of the campaign, with Reading winning just twice in the Championship since the turn of the year.

Ince can't be solely to blame, though. The issues they are still dealing with in the current season showcase the size of the task for anyone in the dugout at present.