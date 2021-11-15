‘I was in a similar situation last year at Sunderland’ – George Dobson issues honest view on time at Charlton Athletic so far

George Dobson has played a pivotal role in Charlton Athletic’s recent upturn in form under caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson.

The 24-year-old’s energy in central areas has helped the Addicks win so many second balls and recover possession on countless occasions, making a huge difference to help the South Londoners fall on the right side of the fine margins in League One.

Dobson opened up about being exiled under Nigel Adkins when he spoke to CharltonTV after the Addicks’ 1-0 win at Burton Albion on Saturday, with quotes provided by the South London Press.

He said: “Obviously we didn’t have a good start, picking up only the one point in the first four games, and then a couple of players came back from injury – we brought a couple more in – and I found myself down the pecking order under the old manager.

“When you’re not involved at all. When you’re seeing all the boys going to matches and playing while you’re coming in in the afternoon and doing a session, then going home and not being involved, it’s obviously the not easy part of football.

“I was in a similar situation last year at Sunderland, so I learned a lot from that scenario. It put me in a better place for when it happened this time.”

The summer signing gave his insight on Jackson’s impact stepping up from assistant to caretaker manager and how the team’s tactics have changed in achieving that. There is a long way to go but the gap between the South Londoners and the top six race in League One appears to be shortening by the week.

Dobson continued: “The way we’re playing with the high press, whenever we lose the ball to try and win it back as quickly as possible, just in a way running over teams – not letting them have a chance to breathe on the ball. That’s the mentality Jacko is trying to instil around everybody at the club.

“We’ve got to make sure this continues for a long time.”

Dobson is forming an excellent bond with Elliot Lee and Alex Gilbey in a midfield trio at the moment, helping Charlton control a key area of the pitch as they look to climb the table.

The Verdict

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Charlton Athletic’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 What year was Jason Euell born? 1975 1976 1977 1978

Dobson did not feature in the last four matchday squads of Adkins’ tenure but has not missed a minute of league action under Johnnie Jackson. His tireless energy epitomises the work ethic and never say die attitude Jackson is instilling into the group of players who are well aware of their underperformance in the first 13 games of the campaign.

Next up for the Addicks is table-topping Plymouth Argyle who will provide a very different kind of test at The Valley. Jayden Stockley and Akin Famewo will miss out due to suspension.