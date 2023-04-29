Sheffield United secured their Premier League return this week, beating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Wednesday night to clinch second in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that he was delighted that he was delighted to see Prince Abdullah in attendance at Bramall Lane to witness that promotion, as the club's ongoing takeover saga rumbles on the in the background.

Heckingbottom delight at Prince Abdullah attendance at Sheffield United

Prince Abdullah was in attendance on Wednesday to watch Sheffield United seal their promotion back to the Premier League.

Images (featured image in this article) emerged post-match with Heckingbottom joined by Prince Abdullah on the pitch with a flag reading: "PROMOTED!"

In his programme notes ahead of Sheffield United's meeting with Preston North End on Saturday, Heckingbottom underlined his delight that the 58-year-old was able to witness promotion in the flesh.

"I was glad to see Prince Abdullah and the board were in attendance to enjoy the celebrations," Heckingbottom noted.

In a season where the off-field situation hasn't been easy, Heckingbottom continued saying: "They deserve credit for standing strong and holding their nerve when, for the business, other decisions could have been made - ultimately, returning to the Premier League was the goal and that's been achieved," seemingly giving a nod to the board's desire to retain Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye in the January transfer window.

What's the latest with Sheffield United's takeover?

Since promotion there's been a number of updates regarding Sheffield United's ownership as the club look ahead to life back in the Premier League.

A statement from Prince Abdullah, via Sky Sports, confirmed he was looking to sell.

He said: "The last two years has been stressful, not just for myself but for my family.

"Living game-by-game, by result, it really takes a lot out of you. I feel tired, exhausted. I feel burnt out. I feel like I need a break.

"I have told you, and it’s on-record now - and people in the future may hear this - if I get out of Sheffield United, and even buy another club, I will always be a Sheffield United fan. You can count on that. They are in my heart now.

"This is my intention (to sell), nothing is guaranteed. I’m not going to sell it to anybody. I care about who owns the club next. The most important decision in any club is not about hiring the right manager or bringing in the right player, it starts right from the top. If the owner is a bad owner, it can drive everything, virtually, to the ground.

"My intention is to sell, but it’s not guaranteed yet."

Could Dozy Mmobuosi still takeover at Sheffield United?

Sky Sports confirmed in the report above that Prince Abdullah had ruled out Mmobuosi's takeover of the club, also dismissing claims that he owed the Nigerian money.

That backed up a report from the Daily Mail that confirmed that proposed takeover had collapsed.

However, Mmobuosi himself has left his name in the ring to take over at Bramall Lane, taking to Twitter to deliver the following statement: "I wish to state categorically that I have not withdrawn my bid to acquire Sheffield United Football Club."

Sheffield United motor on

Despite wrapping up second on Wednesday night, Sheffield United motored on impressively this afternoon against Preston North End, eventually winning 4-1.

Anel Ahmedhodzic gave the Blades the lead versus North End, before Liam Delap equalised.

Two Daniel Jebbison assists within three minutes, the first for John Fleck and second for Iliman Ndiaye, killed the game, though, with Oli McBurnie scoring a fourth late on.

Sheffield United players received medals and their second-place trophy post-match.