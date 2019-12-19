‘I was expecting big things’ – Aston Villa set to make winger decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa are set to recall forward Andre Green from his loan spell at Preston North End this January, according to a report on Football Insider, after the 21-year-old has fallen behind the likes of Billy Bodin, Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen in the pecking order under Alex Neil.

Having made just four substitute appearances in the Championship and two starts in the Carabao Cup, scoring one goal in the process, Green looks set to return to parent his club Aston Villa.

So how can Green’s spell at Preston North End be best summed up?

Sam Rourke

“It’s been so underwhelming, I was expecting big things and felt Preston was a good club for him to develop and mature as a footballer.

“Alex Neil has worked wonders at Deepdale and has managed to get the very best out of what is a relatively young squad, and you felt that Green coming into a club that appreciates youth and offers opportunity, it’d be a perfect match, but for whatever reason Neil has not offered him much game time.

“It’s not been what Green has needed after his poor injury-ridden loan stint at Portsmouth last season, so he’ll no doubt he hoping for a fresh start in the New Year.

“There is a good player in there, as we saw in his cameo displays for Aston Villa, but he just needs to find the right club to settle down and really kick on.

Chris Thorpe

“It wouldn’t come as a surprise to me if Villa did indeed take this step, as Green hasn’t been afforded as much game time as both the player and parent club would have liked in the past few months.

“A player of Green’s talent and stature needs to be playing more regularly if he is to realise his true potential, therefore an early return to Villa Park and perhaps a subsequent loan move elsewhere would do him the world of good.

“He has a big future in the game and I think the Villa fans will be keen to see the youngster take his game to the next level after what has been a frustrating start to the campaign.

“Ultimately his future will be decided by Dean Smith, who seems to have put a lot of faith in the winger since arriving at the club, so it is fair to say that Grenn will be in safe hands if he were to return to Villa Park.”

Kris Smith

“It has been a very disappointing spell at Deepdale for Green and it comes as no surprise to see Villa wanting to terminate the loan for a permanent sale.

“Green signed for Preston to add cover to their attack but with the consistency shown by their forwards, he hasn’t got a look in so far under Alex Neil.

“He has made just six appearances so far for the Lilywhites, with his only two starts coming in the League Cup, meaning he is yet to start for Preston in the league this campaign.

“Whether or not Villa will sell Green permanently or loan him to another club, it is clear that he needs to move away from Deepdale to jumpstart his career after a half-season more or less wasted.”