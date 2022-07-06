“I was excited when I heard” – Middlesbrough fan pundit reacts as Boro make transfer approach for Championship player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have made an approach to Hull City for a permanent move for Jacob Greaves, as per The Northern Echo.

Boro have already strengthened their back five with the additions of Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles, Greaves would certainly complete one of the most menacing backlines in the division.

The ball playing defender was ever-present for Hull City in the Championship last season and may want to join a side with an arguably greater chance of achieving promotion next season.

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt was very enthusiastic about the prospect of Boro signing the 21-year-old.

Speaking to Football League World, Malt said: “I must admit I was excited when I heard that Middlesbrough had enquired about Jacob Greaves.

“He’s a player that in my opinion will be playing Premier League football very soon, he’s of an upward trajectory, and he also fits the left side of our back three very well.

“Paddy McNair played there last season and, whilst Boro haven’t had a left footed defender, he has played there, he’s done okay but it feels like it’s stifling him in a way, and it’s also stifling Middlesbrough in their build-up from the back.

“Paddy McNair is constantly switching the angle to suit his stronger right foot, and in turn it’s slowing Boro down, when we are trying to build an attack from the defence.

“It’s not really Paddy’s fault, because he is, as I said, right footed, so to put Greaves in that back three would be perfect for that.

“He will be playing Premier League football very soon, so it’s acquiring another asset, which is what Boro are big on at the moment, to have a player and build them up to be much better and much more valuable, so I really hope that we can phone Hull again and break down some of these walls, and put a decent offer in this time.”