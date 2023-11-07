Jude Bellingham is now one of football's biggest superstars for Real Madrid and England - but he owes lots of his rise to Birmingham City.

The story of the midfielder has been told many times as he broke into the first-team setup in 2019 at St. Andrew's, with Pep Clotet ultimately making Bellingham a regular part of his starting 11 despite his young age.

After just one season at Birmingham in their first-team, Bellingham made the move to Germany in the summer of 2020 to continue his dvelopment with Borussia Dortmund, who fended off the interest of several massive English clubs to bring the prodigy to the Bundesliga for £25 million.

It was know that Man United were heavily trying to recruit Bellingham to Old Trafford, but Chelsea were also involved in discussions, and Frank Lampard has opened up on why a deal was never done.

What has Frank Lampard said on Chelsea's Jude Bellingham negotiations?

Lampard was of course Chelsea manager between the summer of 2019 and January 2021, where he guided the Blues to a fourth-place Premier League finish in his one and only full season in charge.

And in the middle of 2020 when he was trying to bolster his squad ahead of the new season, Lampard was apparently desperate for Bellingham to arrive at Stamford Bridge - unbeknownst to supporters at the time - following his performances in the Championship.

Former Birmingham CEO Xuandong Ren revealed last year that both Chelsea and Man United failed to convince the midfielder to move to their respective clubs, with Dortmund ending up winning the race, but Lampard has painted a slightly different picture and it comes down to the transfer fee.

“When I was managing at Chelsea I was desperate to bring Jude Bellingham in," Lampard told the Obi One Podcast, which is hosted by ex-Nigeria international midfielder and Premier League winner John Obi Mikel.

"But I couldn't get it through upstairs - the idea of paying £20m for someone his age (at the time)...”

Did Chelsea make a major error by not trying to buy Jude Bellingham?

You could understand entirely if clubs were hesitant to pay what ended up being £25 million for Bellingham's services, and they made even more thanks to the inclusion of a sell-on clause which was triggered following his huge switch to Real Madrid.

No-one of course knew what Bellingham was going to go on to do in the last few years, but you could tell even at the age of 16 when he was holding his own in the second tier of English football that there was something special about him.

He just needed to add goals and assists to his arsenal and that's exactly what he started to do, and now he's a worldwide superstar.

Even if Chelsea did agree to pay the fee that Birmingham wanted, there's no guarantee that Bellingham would have accepted their terms, nor was there a guarantee that he'd develop the same as he did at Dortmund, but he was clearly worth spending the money on - an opportunity missed for the former Premier League champions.