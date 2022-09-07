“I was confident” – Pundit makes Watford claim following transfer pursuits involving Newcastle United and Crystal Palace

One of the clubs who had one of the busier summer transfer windows was Watford, following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Hornets may not have recruited like some of the other clubs in the division, with the likes of Cardiff City, Hull City and Burnley welcoming a high number of new additions.

However, they were seemingly consistently involved in different transfer pursuits, whilst the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis attracted widespread top-tier interest.

With Dennis eventually departing for Nottingham Forest, a need to keep hold of the other two players grew stronger.

Managing to keep hold of the influential pair, Carlton Palmer shared his thoughts on what it means for the club, whilst in conversation with FLW: “Watford, they want to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

“Of course, you’re going to lose some players, that’s self-evident. You know, players who want to play in the Premier League, big clubs come knocking and offer big money, that’s going to happen.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Watford players born in?

1 of 25 RICHARLISON ARGENTINA BRAZIL

“I mean, the two players that we’re talking about, I think Newcastle and Crystal Palace bid 50 million for the two players.

“But I was confident that the two players would remain at the club because both of them featured in the starting lineup against QPR. Had there been deals imminent, they both wouldn’t have featured.

“And, that’s great for the football club, great for the supporters, and it shows their intent.”

The verdict

Pedro and Sarr are of Premier League quality, there is no doubting that, and they have both proven that during the early stages of this Championship campaign.

Both could have quite easily ended up in England’s top flight this summer and could have both been regulars at the majority of those destinations.

Now, transfer talk is over, for now at least, meaning Rob Edwards can have their full attention as the Hertfordshire club try to pave a way back to the Premier League.

The Championship can often be conquered by fine margins, and the fact that the pair have stayed put could be the difference between succeeding or not this time around.