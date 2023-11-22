Highlights Liam Cooper reflects on the spygate incident and how Marcelo Bielsa's meticulous analysis impressed the team; he was blown away by Bielsa's commitment.

Cooper expresses his anger and disappointment as Leeds United's captain following the club's relegation last season, feeling let down by the lack of effort and bond in the team.

Leeds United is currently in third place in the Championship table, eight points behind the top two, but their recent good form gives them a chance to close the gap and secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Liam Cooper has opened up on some of the major incidents to take place during his Leeds United career.

The 32-year-old has spent nearly a decade at Elland Road, becoming a key figure for the Whites since arriving from Chesterfield in 2014.

The Scot was a key part of the team that earned promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

Despite falling down the pecking order in the latter stages of his career, Cooper is still well respected by supporters and is one of the team’s longest serving members.

He has opened up on incidents such as spygate, as well as the feeling in the dressing room when the Yorkshire outfit suffered relegation from the top flight last season.

How did Liam Cooper react to Leeds United’s relegation?

The experienced defender has opened up on the spygate incident that involved Leeds and Derby County during Bielsa’s first season in charge.

“It was all a laugh and a joke, really,” said Cooper, via Sky Sports.

“It was a lot of cameras in the woods at the back there, few of the boys and the staff clocked it, we were having a little giggle and put the goggles on and all that.

“We saw the meeting he did in the media room, and we were just amazed.

“We’d seen, obviously, a lot of his analysis and stuff like that, but when he compressed it all and on every single team, it was amazing.

“I was blown back by it and I thought ‘this guy means business’.”

But Cooper also revealed his emotions following the club’s relegation to the second tier last season, expressing his disappointment at having been Leeds’ club captain for that moment.

“I was angry,” he added.

“Whatever you want to call it, I just had a feeling that people weren’t pulling their weight as good as they should’ve been and you’ve seen the quotes.

“It killed me [as captain], it really hurt me.

“I think we put a lot of hard work to get to where we were and everyone felt let down in a way.

“I don’t like to make excuses, we weren’t good enough individually, as a team.

“There just wasn’t that bond in there, just don’t think it was there and I just felt like it needed to be said.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Next up for Daniel Farke’s side is a clash away to Rotherham United on 24 November.

Can Leeds United gain automatic promotion to the Premier League this season?

Leeds have closed the gap to the top two in recent weeks due to their good run of form leading into the November international break.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town have been so consistent, so Leeds will still need to hope that they suffer a dip in form somewhere.

However, it is more than possible to close an eight point gap in the remaining 30 games left in the campaign.

Cooper could yet have an important role to play in that fight, despite not being a consistent presence in Farke’s team since returning from injury.