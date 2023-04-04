On-loan Birmingham City man Auston Trusty has revealed that he was set to join Leeds United until Arsenal made a late move to hijack the transfer.

What happened with Auston Trusty?

The defender came through the ranks at Philadelphia Union, and he made over 50 appearances for the side before joining fellow MLS side Colorado Rapids. And, it was with the Denver side that he really started to flourish and establish himself as one of the top emerging talents in the league.

Therefore, there was plenty of speculation surrounding Trusty, and he eventually agreed a deal to join the Gunners in January 2022, before returning to the Rapids on loan.

Another loan spell was sorted for the 24-year-old this season, with the left-footer becoming an important player for John Eustace’s side at St. Andrew’s.

However, it could have been very different, as Trusty explained to the Troy Deener podcast, as quoted by Birmingham Live, that he was expecting to join Leeds United.

“I knew they (Arsenal) were interested, I was doing my thing in Colorado, we were doing well, we were leading the Western Conference and during that process [I was]doing really well and I had teams watching me.

“Finally I had a few teams, I was thinking about going and I was actually going to Leeds. Then Arsenal came into the picture and I just basically said, ‘Make this happen.’ I let my agent do all that kind of stuff and I just focused on football because what I was doing in Colorado was attracting the attention of the likes of Arsenal.

“For some reason you have to be really quiet about everything, you don’t want the deal to turn into a shambles so I didn’t even tell my parents, I didn’t even tell my friends, tell none of my team-mates, this was my dream – I was not playing around. My parents could wait dude. So literally when things were finalised, then I told them.”

What’s next for Trusty?

Obviously, with Arsenal flying high at the top of the Premier League, it’s fair to say it’s not going to be easy for Trusty to get near the XI under Mikel Arteta. In truth, another loan move is the likely next step, if not a permanent transfer, and there are sure to be offers on the table in the summer.

From Blues’ perspective, Trusty, who recently won his first cap for USA, has been a reliable, solid performer at the back, so you would imagine they would love to bring him back to the club, although it remains to be seen if it’s a realistic possibility.

In the meantime though, he will be focused on ending the campaign well with Birmingham, starting with the trip to relegation-threatened Reading on Good Friday.