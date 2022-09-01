“I was absolutely gobsmacked” – Pundit speaks out on recent Stoke and Sunderland agreement

Stoke City appointed former Sunderland manager Alex Neil as Michael O’Neill’s successor on Sunday.

Neil, who led the Black Cats to promotion last season, will be tasked with steering the ship at Stoke after what has been a difficult start to the new campaign.

With ambitions set to be high after his arrival, the former Preston North End and Norwich City boss will be looking for immediate results.

Sharing his thoughts on the appointment, and expressing his surprise as to how the recent events unfolded, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I was absolutely gobsmacked when I saw it.

“Alex said in his contract that if anybody makes an official approach, he could go and speak to them.

“But having just got Sunderland promoted, you would imagine that the funds available to him at Sunderland would be vast.

“Had they won on Saturday. I mean, Alex wasn’t in charge and I know they lost at Norwich one nil but had they won on Saturday, they would have been in the top four or five.

“So, I was looking for them to be around the playoff mark this season. Sunderland – huge support. No disrespect to stoke, I was very, very surprised and especially so late in the transfer window.”

The verdict

It certainly caught most by surprise when the rumours first surfaced linking Neil with the Stoke job, especially considering how strong of a start Sunderland made to the new Championship season.

However, Sunderland have moved swiftly on in their search for Neil’s successor, with Tony Mowbray arriving at The Stadium of Light.

Of course, Neil is an excellent manager who was on an upward trajectory with the Black Cats, however, Mowbray is a more than competent replacement.

As Palmer quite rightly points out, Neil has a very limited time to implement his ideas before the closure of the summer window tomorrow.