Rooney has been in the Birmingham hotseat for over a week now, after the club decided to bring him in to replace John Eustace, despite the good work he had done this season.

It is said that Birmingham’s new owners have looked at Rooney, as they want the former footballer to raise the profile of the football club.

The club has certainly been talked about in the last week or so, but the decision has now been made, and the former Derby County and DC United manager is preparing for his first game in charge.

Who do Birmingham City face in Wayne Rooney’s first game in charge?

The Blues return to Championship action this Saturday, as there’s been a two-week break due to international football.

Birmingham went into the international break having beaten West Bromwich Albion 3-1 at St. Andrews. It was a game that saw them remain in the top six and was obviously Eustace’s last game in charge.

So, Birmingham come into Rooney’s first game in decent form, as they have won their last two matches. But it is a fresh start now, and it all begins with an away trip to Middlesbrough.

Rooney will be coming up against his former teammate, Michael Carrick, who has turned a corner with Boro.

Middlesbrough had a poor start to the campaign but are now unbeaten in their last five games, and that has seen them climb out of the relegation zone and only four points adrift of the play-off places, which is Birmingham City.

What has Dimitar Berbatov said about Wayne Rooney becoming Birmingham City manager?

Berbatov played with Rooney at Manchester United for several seasons, so the Bulgarian knows him as a player and as a person.

Berbatov has now spoken about Rooney after his appointment as Birmingham’s new manager, and he wants to offer his help and advice to his former teammate.

He said to Betfair: “I want to help and advise Wayne Rooney at Birmingham.

“I have my own journey and I don’t have any plans to go into coaching or management, but I'm always there to help and advise because I love football and I can bring something to the table.

“You never know in football. I'm curious to see how Wazza gets forward in this line of work because America is one thing, now he's back in England and everything's changed.

“Wayne is a big, big name in football. He knows that when you stop playing football, your name can get you places, but when it comes down to management you need to start from the beginning.”

Can Wayne Rooney lead Birmingham City to the Premier League this season?

Rooney is going into a job that isn’t in a mess or a team that has won a game of football; he is walking into a club that is full of confidence and is sitting pretty at the top end of the table.

So, if Rooney can go in there with his own ideas but continue from where Eustace left, then there is no reason why the Blues can’t continue being successful in this campaign.

Obviously, all eyes will be on Rooney and Birmingham now, and as soon as the results start sliding, pressure will be on. But this is bound to be a long-term thing, and if they don’t get promoted or into the play-offs, it is unlikely the owners are going to move Rooney on so soon.

But, given their position now, they have a chance of making the play-offs, but there is still a long way to go.