“I want more” – Player reacts after sealing fresh Millwall agreement

Millwall player Tyler Burey has been tied down to a new deal at the Den and has told the club’s official website, now that a contract has been agreed, he is ‘delighted’ and wants to push on with the side now.

Last season, the Lions tried to get into the play-off spots and very nearly did, only to have to settle for a spot in the top half of the Championship. Still, boss Gary Rowett would have been happy his side were at the right end of the table and will want similar this campaign.

During the season, Burey became a part of the first-team squad too. He played in seven league games for Hartlepool during a loan spell and the player managed a total of three goals and one assist during his time with the club. It led to the forward going back his parent club Millwall and then featuring for them too.

When with the Lions, he managed 15 games in the Championship for the club with six starts and bagged two goals along the way. Now, the player has signed a fresh contract with the club – and he’ll be looking to get even more minutes and even more goals for his team.

He’s already played in one game so far for the club this 2022/23 season and will want even more than he managed during the last campaign. Now, Burey has agreed to stay on at Millwall and has told the club’s official website that he wants to push on and continue to play games and look for a promotion with the Lions.

He said: “I’m delighted to sign a new contract, I’ve worked hard for it. I want to keep pushing on now.

“The manager is definitely trying to build something here, you can see that with the players who have signed long-term deals over the summer. Hopefully it is only a matter of time until it all falls into place.

“My career at Millwall has been good up until this point. However, I want more and I want to achieve more. I’ll take every step as it comes and strive to be the best I can be.”

The Verdict

Tyler Burey played in a handful of games for Millwall last season and showed what he is capable of with two goals in six starts. Gary Rowett and the club must be impressed with his talent now to have tied him down to a fresh contract.

Burey scored the goals in League Two and then was immediately put into the Lions team. He continued to score and showcased that the player has plenty of talent and potential in the EFL – so to agree a new contract is smart business by the Lions this transfer window.

He’ll surely play plenty more times in the Championship now this season for Millwall. He might not be a first-team regular or starter for the club but he will certainly be a rotation player for the side and if he continues to score and put in good showings off the bench, Gary Rowett might give him more appearances.

It is a big season for Burey then – and it’s good to have a new contract agreed for him this transfer window.