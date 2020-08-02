‘I want more’ – Neil Harris delivers Cardiff City message

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris is determined for his side to push on despite a valiant effort in their play-off semi-final defeat to Fulham.

The Bluebirds narrowly missed out on a place at Wembley as they lost 3-2 on aggregate after a hard fought two legged tie against Scott Parker’s side.

Cardiff finished the season in fifth place, and after a troubled start to the campaign, Harris came in and completely changed the club’s fortunes around as they managed to claim victories against sides such as Leeds United.

Now Harris is turning his attentions towards next season and is determined for his players to show him more going into the new campaign.

Speaking to the BBC, Harris said: “Their mums, dads, brothers, sisters, wives and girlfriends and children should all be so proud of them.

“But I told them I want more.”

The Verdict

It’ll be really interesting to see how Cardiff get on next season and whether the play-off defeat will have any sort of impact on them or any of the players.

They have a good core and a lot of hard-working players, and if you were to mix that with a few more signings then there’s no reason why they wouldn’t be one of the favourites to go up to the Premier League next season.

Harris clearly wants his players to buy into what he’s saying and to keep improving, but it takes time, although saying that, Harris has already done a good job given how long he has been manager for.