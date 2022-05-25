“I want it to feel so intense” – Paul Heckingbottom reveals what he wants Sheffield United supporters to do next season

Paul Heckingbottom believes that a good home record can be the bedrock for a promotion push next season.

The Sheffield United boss wants to see the home supporters play their role in helping the team gain promotion back to the Premier League.

The Blades missed out on a trip to Wembley Stadium for the Championship play-off final following a penalty shootout defeat to Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals.

But the 44-year old is hopeful that his side can continue to improve next season as he aims for a promotion campaign back to the top flight.

Heckingbottom insists that a good atmosphere at Bramall Lane could help power the team’s home record, as he hopes to entice supporters into the stadium in record numbers.

“I want even more of an atmosphere,” said Heckingbottom, via The Star.

“I want it to feel so intense and enjoyable that it drags a performance out of the players. The more we get in there, the better. That’s the way they can help.

“Believe me, when you’re on the pitch or stood on the sidelines and you get that support, it’s what you play for.

“We’ve seen some really big performances and results there.

“We want the same. I hope they’ve enjoyed it as much as I have.”

United finished the season 5th in the Championship, with Heckingbottom having replaced Slavisa Jokanovic midway through the campaign.

It was the club’s first year back in the second division having spent two terms in the Premier League with Chris Wilder at the helm.

But defeat to Forest on penalties has left the club in the second tier for another year, as Heckingbottom hopes to lead a promotion push in his first full season in charge of the team.

The Verdict

A good home form is necessary for any side with ambitions of gaining Premier League promotion.

United lost their last game at Bramall Lane this season, which proved to be the most crucial of all as they lost 2-1 to Forest.

Having a full pre-season with his squad will also shape the team up nicely, as coming into the club again midway through the campaign isn’t an ideal scenario for any manager.

Starting on level footing with their rivals will be a good reset for United. If they can maintain their performances from this season then they will be challenging for a top spot in 2022-23.