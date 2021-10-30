‘I want a refund’ – Many Fulham fans react as Marco Silva names starting XI to face West Brom

Fulham will be hoping to create some distance from West Brom in third place with a victory over The Baggies this afternoon.

The Cottagers are currently a mere point ahead of West Brom in the Championship table and are five points shy of Bournemouth who occupy top spot in the division.

Marco Silva’s side lead the goalscoring charts, and by quite some distance, so far this season, scoring 33 times in 14 league games, whilst they also possess the best goal difference.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Fulham academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Mark Hudson Yes No

Only Bournemouth have conceded fewer goals than West Brom’s 11 this season, with this clash set to test Fulham’s attacking capabilities to the max.

Naming his starting XI to face The Baggies, Silva has made one change, with Harrison Reed coming in for Tom Cairney who drops down to the bench.

There is also a place on the bench for Fabio Carvalho. The highly-sought after midfielder has not featured in the Championship since August.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Seri, Reed, De Cordova-Reid, Wilson, Kebano, Mitrovic

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke, Townsend, Livermore, Snodgrass, Phillips, Robinson, Grant

Here, we take a look at how Fulham fans have reacted on Twitter to the news of their starting line up for today’s clash with West Brom…

No TC I want a refund — MackAttack (@MackAtttack) October 30, 2021

Great to see Carvalho healthy again and on the bench. Could come on and make a real impact today👍 — Andy Barrett (@AndyBarrettNFL) October 30, 2021

A game of long throws, physicality and crosses. The lads have a lot to deal with aerial balls.

But ain't CAIRNEY fit enough to start? — Fulham FC Ghana (@FulhamGhana) October 30, 2021

Strong team but no Tete? Thought he’d be back by now — Max (@DiamondFFC) October 30, 2021

Would have liked to have seen Tete over odoi but maybe not fit enough just yet. Good options on the bench in Carvalho and Cairney if we need someone to break them apart with a touch of magic — Thomas Kelly (@TKelly_15) October 30, 2021

Good team, as much as I love Tc we need legs in that midfield today and Reed will provide us that. Tete is obvs not fully fit. — Nicholas Carey (@CareyNicholas) October 30, 2021