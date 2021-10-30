Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘I want a refund’ – Many Fulham fans react as Marco Silva names starting XI to face West Brom

Published

10 mins ago

on

Fulham will be hoping to create some distance from West Brom in third place with a victory over The Baggies this afternoon. 

The Cottagers are currently a mere point ahead of West Brom in the Championship table and are five points shy of Bournemouth who occupy top spot in the division. 

Marco Silva’s side lead the goalscoring charts, and by quite some distance, so far this season, scoring 33 times in 14 league games, whilst they also possess the best goal difference.

Only Bournemouth have conceded fewer goals than West Brom’s 11 this season, with this clash set to test Fulham’s attacking capabilities to the max.

Naming his starting XI to face The Baggies, Silva has made one change, with Harrison Reed coming in for Tom Cairney who drops down to the bench.

There is also a place on the bench for Fabio Carvalho. The highly-sought after midfielder has not featured in the Championship since August.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Seri, Reed, De Cordova-Reid, Wilson, Kebano, Mitrovic

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke, Townsend, Livermore, Snodgrass, Phillips, Robinson, Grant

Here, we take a look at how Fulham fans have reacted on Twitter to the news of their starting line up for today’s clash with West Brom…


