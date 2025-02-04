The transfer window has slammed shut, ending a rather uneventful month of transfer business for Leeds United.

There were no arrivals at Elland Road this January, two players left on loan as Joe Geldhart departed for Hull City and Charlie Crew continued his development at Doncaster Rovers, and a loan deal was made permanent as Leyton Orient secured the full-time services of Sonny Perkins.

As for Leeds fans, there was hardly any loose rumours for them to get their teeth stuck into until the final few days when Matt Targett and Cameron Archer were linked with a move to Elland Road, but even they fell by the wayside with nothing concrete materialising.

Daniel Farke predicted a quiet transfer window at the start of the month, and he was absolutely right to do so.

Leeds primarily focussed on keeping current stars

Daniel Farke has made just one winter signing in his two January transfer windows as Leeds boss. That came last season in the form of Connor Roberts on loan from then-Premier League side Burnley.

Many Leeds fans criticised Farke for being naive in the January window last season, and that one or two additions to the squad cost his side promotion.

However, this Leeds side is in a better position than they were a year ago, and Farke stressed the importance of this, believing that keeping hold of his current stars was more important than adding new ones.

Speaking to the The Athletic's Beren Cross and the rest of media ahead of their midweek clash with Coventry City, the Leeds boss said: "I never comment on details. I predicted a quiet window and that's how it turned out. The main headline from our window is that I trust our group.

"We are top after two-thirds of the season. This group has managed this and I do not see why they cannot continue.

"When you are top [...] your players attract other clubs and it's difficult to improve your own squad. It was important to block all the interest in our players. For that, I'm happy."

Improving the current side is difficult, according to Farke

The current Leeds United squad clearly has a vote of confidence from their manager, as Farke felt that even a loan addition from a Premier League side wouldn't have worked out at Elland Road this January.

"If top Premier League clubs want to loan to us, their players need guaranteed playing time. Which player can I guarantee playing time when you look at my current squad?", he said.

"If we are ninth or have injuries, then you can make these guarantees."

As it stands, only Patrick Bamford is set to miss the clash at the CBS Arena on Wednesday, so Farke has almost a full squad to choose from - one which is regarded as one of the deepest in the league.

However, you only have to look at last season, and the key injury to Pascal Struijk, which was almost a catalyst for the Leeds side running out of energy, with Ethan Ampadu having to cover in defence. This led to the Whites picking up just one win in their last six league matches.

Leeds United's final six games of the 2023/24 Championship season Game Result Coventry City (A) Lost 2-1 Sunderland (H) Drew 0-0 Blackburn Rovers (H) Lost 1-0 Middlesbrough (A) Won 4-3 QPR (A) Lost 4-0 Southampton (H) Lost 2-1

Having said that, many Leeds fans feel that their depth in midfield is stronger than that of last season, so if Ethan Ampadu is needed in defence, the rest of the midfield cohort can provide the quality needed there.

Leeds fans will be hoping for a healthy second half of the season, culminating in a return to the top flight after two years out.