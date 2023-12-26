Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Dany Rohl believes his team lacked composure and quality in both boxes, leading to their 2-0 defeat against Coventry City.

Despite an overall strong performance, Wednesday's wastefulness in front of goal cost them the opportunity to equalize and ultimately win the match.

January will be a crucial month for Sheffield Wednesday as they look to address their lack of quality, especially in the attacking department, and secure much-needed points to avoid relegation.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Dany Rohl admitted his side lacked that ruthless edge as they were beaten 2-0 by Coventry City on Boxing Day.

Sheffield Wednesday lose at Coventry

The Owls have improved considerably under the guidance of the German, who inherited an Owls squad that was rooted to the bottom of the table.

However, they still have plenty of work to do to stay in the Championship, as the defeat on Boxing Day, combined with results elsewhere, means they are nine points from safety.

So, it’s about getting wins on the board, and it will have felt like a missed opportunity against the Sky Blues, as Wednesday were very competitive.

A first half goal from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto gave the hosts the lead, and the Japanese international wrapped up the points a minute before the end.

In between though, Wednesday more than held their own, particularly in the second half, but they were wasteful in front of goal, as they let several opportunities pass.

Championship Table (As it stands December 26th) Team P GD Pts 21 Huddersfield Town 24 -14 25 22 QPR 24 -15 20 23 Sheffield Wednesday 24 -22 16 24 Rotherham United 22 -26 16

Danny Rohl assesses Sheffield Wednesday defeat

And, speaking to the club’s media, Rohl was pleased with the overall display, but he rued that lack of composure and quality in both boxes that ultimately made the difference on the day.

“We created a big opportunity to come back into the game and equalise but missed the chance. Then I think it was the first shot in the second half from the opponent and they scored. It shows the quality in the two boxes.

“When you look to a 2-0 from the opponent and their shooting, you can see the quality from them. We have three times in the one moment to finish the action with a goal but are not able to do this. Maybe not calm enough, we know this so then it’s about creating more and more. To take something in this league you have to be clinical and take opportunities when they are there.

“I tried everything with substitutes, almost everybody got an opportunity, it was nearly all-in with what I have at the moment. Hopefully we can have some players come back soon.”

January will be key for Sheffield Wednesday

Once again, there were positives for Rohl to take, but Wednesday’s situation is not really about performances right now - they just need points.

The new boss has put in place a good structure that has improved the team, but it’s clear that they are lacking a bit of quality, especially up top, that could transform the side.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens in the market, and Rohl will be hoping that he is given the backing he needs, because he has certainly shown he deserves support.

We know the situation at Hillsborough means plenty of money won’t be available, but it could be a case of one or two coming in and changing things.

An injury to Callum Paterson against Coventry was another blow that Rohl didn’t need, with Bambo Diaby’s red card a problem as well.

Wednesday are back in action on December 29 when they make the trip to Preston.