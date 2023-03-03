“I took it very, very badly” – Yann M’Vila offers frank view on decision made at Sunderland

Yann M’Vila made 40 appearances for Sunderland on loan from Rubin Kazan in the 2015/16 season as the Black Cats narrowly stayed up in the Premier League.

The 22-time France international was a crucial cog in defensive midfield and went on to endear himself to supporters over the course of the campaign.

Sunderland showed excellent fighting spirit at times in their final few seasons in the Premier League, battling towards the end of the season and just about keeping their heads above the surface.

M’Vila typified that attitude in the way that he played and therefore it was no surprise to see him leave a lasting impression on Wearside despite only playing there for one season.

The 32-year-old currently plays for Olympiacos and reminisced about his time in the North East in speaking to Liberation, quotes are provided by Sport Witness.

He said: “Magical.

“In England, football is the joie de vivre.

“Sunderland were playing for a spot between 15th and 20th, but in reality, you’re playing Champions League football every day, with people who applaud you when you get thrashed by a big team.

“The pitches, the fans… One day, in the Tyne-Wear derby, we beat Newcastle 3-0, which is very important for the fans, such is the strength of the rivalry between the two clubs.

“On the third goal, the fans come on the pitch, hug us, but the game isn’t over.

“So the fans returned to the stands and sat on their seats.

“You only see that over there.

“They wrote a song for me! The club wanted to keep me.

“I’d signed a pre-contract and I left it to those in charge to talk with Kazan.

“A few days later, I learned they were signing Didier Ndong from Lorient for €17 million.

“I’m not going to lie, I took it very, very badly.

“I had come to London to sign with them the last day of the transfer window.

“I trusted what I’d been told.”

The Verdict

A packed out Stadium of Light really is a great sight to behold in English football, and it sounds like the Black Cats gave M’Vila a meaningful dose of English football culture in his time at the club.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

It is a shame that M’Vila was not able to extend his stay at the club, it could have been a very different next few seasons if he had, but Sunderland are certainly back on an upward curve now after four character-building seasons in the third tier for supporters.

At 32, a return to English football can not yet be completely ruled out for the Frenchman, and with the Black Cats onto a good thing under Tony Mowbray they could be able to offer players top-flight football at some stage in the next few seasons.