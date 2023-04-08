Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has urged his side's supporters to keep backing the team despite their extremely poor form, speaking to the club's media team after their latest defeat.

Suffering a 2-0 defeat against Preston North End yesterday, this was yet another poor result for QPR who would have been in a good position to secure a victory over Ryan Lowe's side earlier in the season.

However, they have won just one league game in 2023 and now find themselves just one point above the relegation zone at this stage, with only Reading's six-point deduction keeping them out of the bottom three at this point.

QPR's woeful form

Winning just three points from a possible 21 under Ainsworth, QPR's current boss hasn't been able to stop their decline following Neil Critchley's poor spell and this has put the club in real danger of being relegated to League One.

Their win against Watford was their only victory since mid-December with the club even being knocked out of the FA Cup by Fleetwood Town, with that game potentially reinforcing just how bad their situation was and still is.

Despite their poor results, they secured a victory against Preston North End in the reverse fixture back in the winter and would have been hoping to do the double over Lowe's men yesterday.

Unfortunately for them, they were unable to with a Tom Cannon brace deepening QPR's woes as they look to get themselves back on track.

What did Gareth Ainsworth say?

Speaking after the game, Ainsworth said: "I just want to say thank you to the fans for your support – I’ll always do that. I took a little bit of abuse at the end, but I did my best and so did the players.

"We’ll go again on Monday. You're frustrated and I understand. I came here with my eyes wide open, knowing what the case was here.

"All I ask is that you continue to get behind us, because negativity can affect the players. I’m hoping that the majority can continue to get behind us and that we can do what’s required."

Words need to be translated into action

Although Ainsworth is saying all the right things, it's up to him, his coaching staff and the players to ensure that their on-field performances are up to scratch because they haven't been for some time.

However, it could be argued that the players are the ones that need to take a look in the mirror because they were poor during the latter stages of Michael Beale's tenure, terrible throughout Neil Critchley's time at the club and they have failed to live up to standards under Ainsworth.

It could be argued that the board have a lot to answer for as well because they didn't do enough business during the January window and that's partly why their injuries affected them so much.

On paper though, the team are still more than good enough to remain in the division and that's why they need to pull their socks up as quickly as possible, as they prepare to face some excellent teams.

Survival won't be an easy task but the players owe it to the supporters to give it 100% - because their decline both this season and last term was and is unacceptable.