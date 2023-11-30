Highlights Wayne Rooney criticizes his team for poor defending as Birmingham City loses 4-2 against Blackburn Rovers.

Despite a positive performance, Blues' defensive mistakes cost them the game, according to Rooney.

Rooney takes responsibility as the boss but also expects the players to improve their performance individually and as a team.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has slammed his side for the way they defended as they were beaten 4-2 at Blackburn Rovers last night.

Wayne Rooney’s struggles continue at Birmingham

After picking up just one point from his first five games in charge, there was huge relief for Rooney when he picked up his first win against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

However, Blues couldn’t build on that, as they lost to Rovers in an entertaining clash at Ewood Park.

Rooney’s men inexplicably gave the Championship’s top scorer Sammie Szmodic’s plenty of space on two occasions, for which they were punished, before a John Ruddy error saw James Hill make it 3-0.

To their credit, Blues didn’t give up, and a classy Siriki Dembele double ensured a frantic ending, but it was the hosts who would grab the sixth goal of the game through Harry Leonard to take the points.

Related Birmingham City must have new January transfer priority after Blackburn defeat: View A 4-2 defeat at Ewood Park will almost surely force Wayne Rooney into the January transfer window with the idea to bolster a certain position

What did Wayne Rooney say after Birmingham’s defeat?

Speaking to Birmingham Live after the game, Rooney was honest with his assessment, as he criticised the way his side defended as a team.

“The goals were very poor from our point of view. For large parts of the game, we were very good and caused Blackburn a lot of problems. But the goals are schoolboy. Of course, I take responsibility for that, but as defenders, goalkeeper, midfielders, we need to get better. We can’t keep allowing teams to score goals like that against us.

“I felt in the first half we really quietened their crowd and I told the players not to give them momentum and encouragement to get up, and we did the opposite. It’s hard to sit here and take the defeat after such a positive performance.

“I’m not going to sit up here and hammer players because ultimately I’m picking the team and working with the players, and it’s my responsibility, but it’s also my responsibility to get it right. As a team and as individuals, when the lads are doing what I’m asking them to do we’re very difficult to play against.”

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

Is this criticism fair?

This was a good interview from Rooney, and the fans will appreciate the honesty of the boss, even if they’re frustrated at how things are going right now.

As the boss says, he is the one that is ultimately responsible, but the players also need to take a look at themselves.

Against Blackburn there were far too many individual errors, and no matter how you’re set up tactically, you’re going to struggle to win games if the keeper is not saving shots he should, or if the defence is allowing the most clinical forward in the league to have two one-on-ones.

What next for Birmingham City?

Pleasingly for Blues, they don’t have to wait long to bounce back, as they are back in action at home to Rotherham this weekend in a game they will expect to win.

The Millers are second from bottom in the Championship, and seven points from safety, so it’s a great opportunity for Blues to pick up all three points, which could have them looking up the table, instead of nervously over their shoulder.