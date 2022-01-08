‘I told him…’ – West Brom boss Valerien Ismael reveals Jordan Hugill talks and discusses potential exit

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that he has spoken to Norwich City loanee Jordan Hugill about his future and indicated that the striker’s loan could be cut short this month.

Hugill joined on a season-long loan deal back in August as the Baggies looked to solve their striking problem but has scored just once in his 20 appearances for the club.

There had been murmurings about the 29-year-old returning to Norwich ahead of the January window and the signing of Daryl Dike earlier in this month has thrown his future into further doubt.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of West Brom’s third round FA Cup tie with Brighton today, Ismael addressed Hugill’s situation and revealed that he had spoken to the forward.

He told Express & Star: “I think anything can happen until January 31.

“We had a chat with Jordan earlier this week. It’s clear. I told him my opinion, my vision, he got clarity.

“But it’s not only about Jordan. I’ve been here now – with my staff – for six months and we gave a chance to everyone.

“We have an overview of all the players, we know what we want to see and at some point, you have to make a decision.

“Sometimes when you make a decision it could be painful for people but it’s important to make that decision to move forward and to make sure we do the right thing for the club.

“We want to see West Brom having success short-term and long-term so at some point you have to make a decision for the club.”

The Baggies have dropped back to fourth in the Championship after 25 games but as he proved last year at Barnsley, Ismael is capable of leading a charge up the table in the second half of the season.

The Verdict

Hugill’s West Brom future looked in doubt even before the arrival of Dike and these comments from Ismael leave the door open to him returning to his parent club later this month.

The 29-year-old’s time at The Hawthorns has been a disappointing one so far and his poor goalscoring record is emblematic of Albion’s struggles in front of goal this term.

Sending him back to Norwich would appear the obvious next step – and likely the popular one amongst Baggies fans – but keeping him as cover for Dike may not be the worst idea in the world.

If injury or illness were to rule the American out at some point over the next few months, Hugill’s presence could be a lifeline for West Brom – though you feel sending him back to Carrow Road and signing cover would be preferable.