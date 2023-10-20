Millwall broke their transfer record last summer to bring Zian Flemming to South Bermondsey - and he did not disappoint in his debut year at the club.

The attacking midfielder was recruited from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard for £1.7 million, having scored 24 goals in two Eredivisie seasons, and he brought that form to the Championship and settled in very quickly.

Netting 15 times in the second tier in his first season for the Lions, Flemming was a real star for Gary Rowett and even though his goals were not enough to secure a play-off spot for Millwall, he subsequently won the club's Player of the Year award.

What happened between Zian Flemming, Millwall and Burnley in the summer?

After his fantastic debut season at The Den, Flemming was always going to be of interest to clubs, and Burnley were the biggest pursuers of the Dutchman.

The Clarets were looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League, and they made as many as four offers for Millwall's number 10, as reported by the South London Press at the start of July.

All of these were turned down however by the Millwall hierarchy, who were seeking for a bid far in excess of the £8 million made on George Saville's sale to Middlesbrough a number of years ago.

The South London Press claim that the highest Vincent Kompany and his transfer team went to was £10 million, but after that was knocked back, the Lancashire outfit moved on to other targets.

Weekly wages: Millwall's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf also claimed that Lazio, Sevilla and Roma held an interest in Flemming over the summer too, but nothing was done about it.

What has Zian Flemming said amid Burnley's summer transfer interest?

In an open and honest interview which delved into Burnley's pursuit of his signature over the summer, Flemming has said that whilst it is a dream to play in the Premier League, there were no hard feelings towards Millwall that they did not accept the Clarets' offers, even though he felt as though a move would happen at one point.

“It’s every player’s dream - especially if you play in England - to get to the Premier League. “Plan A was, and still is, to get there with Millwall," Flemming told the South London Press.

“Unfortunately we didn’t succeed to do that last season and then during the transfer window you get the chance to do it on your own, which is Plan B.

|Not just my Plan B but also the club’s Plan B, because that is also just how football works.

“But football also works that sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn’t.

“You have just got to deal with it. It is a part that can be difficult but luckily I’ve experienced it before, so that helped.

“I wouldn’t say it was disappointing, because it just goes how it goes.

“It would’ve been incredible to play in the Premier League and I’d have been really proud to do so - but if the clubs can’t agree a fee then they can’t agree a fee.

“It took a very long time (the process of Burnley’s bids), so it wasn’t like I felt I was going there and one second later it didn’t happen. It was over the course of months that it was going on.

“I thought that it would happen and then it seemed to be less likely.

"It gradually faded away - it wasn’t like there was a big shock and then the disappointment. It was more that it looked like it wasn’t going to happen, so you have more time to get your head around it."